College Football Coaches And The New World At Home

In this uncertain day and time, life has been flipped upside down and possibly changed forever for may people. Things may never be the same ever again, which in some cases isn't all bad.

One of the unexpected benefits of the cancellation of sports has been the amount of time those of us who work in sports and sports media have gotten to spend with family.

That's true for college- and NFL- football coaches too, and it's produced some funny stories in the process.

A recent Sports Illustrated story spoke with multiple college coaches about their lives in quarantine at home.

Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley had the funniest story wherein he admitted he had no clue how to operate his dishwasher and had to FaceTime, his wife, who is quarantined in Florida to find out where to put the dish soap.

“I didn’t know where the soap thing goes in the dishwasher,” laughs Locksley, the second-year Maryland head coach. “I had to call my wife a couple of times and FaceTime her. ‘Where does it go?’”

Most of us take that for granted and simply do it without much thought, but when we find ourselves in unfamiliar situations, things can be anywhere from tense to funny.

I'm sure many of us will have some similar type stories about how in 2020 when the pandemic stopped most of the world, we did so-and-so, which was hilarious.

“Life at home is hell,” one SEC assistant said, speaking on anonymity. “You’re never home. You don’t know s---. You don’t know schedules. Now you’re home and it’s, ‘We do this at that time and that at this time.’” The coach says he needed to “re-introduce” himself to his children. Daddy’s home—for good!

Why share this story here?

Part of our jobs in this time when we are without games to write about is to attempt to become s source of entertainment and a place where people can come to find time away from the issues of the world surrounding us.

It also proves that while their jobs place them in the spotlight, at the end of the day, football coaches are just like the rest of us. They just get paid a lot more in many cases and get to wear shorts and t-shirts to work most of the time.