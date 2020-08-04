College Standouts Begin Opting-Out of 2020 Season

We knew it would happen, and now that it has begun, teams will start to feel the impact of players who choose to take advantage of the ability to opt-out of the 2020 college football season in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Minnesota Golden Gophers star receiver Rashod Bateman would sit out the season and declare for next season's NFL Draft where he will be a top receiver in the class.

Bateman is not the first, but the latest player who is placing his personal health and safety above sports. It's a decision where every single college athlete is being forced to consider their options that include sitting out the season while retaining their scholarships, playing, or opting out and declaring for the NFL.

It's not something players every considered when they began their college careers before 2020, but it is the harsh reality of their current situations.

Bateman is more fortunate than some, having completed his three- years from high school requirement by the NFL and is eligible to enter the draft.

Others trying to make their way to the professional ranks have just two options, and one might seem detrimental to their potential pro careers.

Every single person in this crazy time must place their health and safety, along with that of their families first. So for players, there should be no criticism of them for any decision they make, be it to play or sit out.

Everyone's situation is different, and none of us can understand why another person might decide to choose to do something others consider risky. For them, that risk is worth the potential rewards, and their decision should never be part of a public discussion in a negative manner.

Unfortunately, these days, many people, especially on social media, find it necessary to discuss and be critical of other personal decisions. It's one of the most prominent negative aspects of our social media world.

Now that Batemans is out, who will be the next big-time player to call it quits in 2020? I have no idea, but I bet we find out soon enough.

