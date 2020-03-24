CommodoreCountry
Colorado Bill Allows NCAA Athletes to Profit Off Name, Likeness

Greg Arias

Two states, California and Colorado have now signed legislation into law allowing NCAA student-athletes to profit off their likenesses.  

USA Today's Steve Berkowitz wrote of the new law in Colorado that was signed last Friday by Governor Jared Polis.

According to Berkowitz, the bill is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the same day as California's Fair Pay to Play Act.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act into law last fall, making California the first state in the country to create a legal right for college athletes to be compensated for the commercial use of their identities. Colorado is now the second state to do so.

What this means for Tennessee is unknown at this time as there has been no formal introduction of legislation in the Volunteer State to allow student-athletes the ability to profit from their likenesses, but that does not mean that it could happen in the future as this issue continues to grow and spread throughout the remained of the country.    

Since the discussion first began, this has been a hot-button topic around the nation and on college campuses with student-athletes being caught in the middle between to sides with differing prospectives on the issue. 

One side feels that student-athletes are already being compensated with a full scholarship where they can receive a degree in their chosen field of study along with free room and board, clothing and meals that are provided, especially at the Division-I level. 

The other side feels that while these things are good, the student-athletes should be allowed to make money of their own and that the schools use of their likenesses, and names through jersey and memorabilia sales and video games should not stay with the universities alone who are already reaping huge financial gains from ticket sales and concession on game day.

It is a loaded conversation to be sure, with strong feelings and passionate arguments from both sides, and while there is nothing currently on the immediate horizon in Tennessee, don't be surprised when the subject becomes a real one here.  

