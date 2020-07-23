CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Commodore Player Joins Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt's Andre Mintze has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, recognizing college football's top community servant.

Mintze is among 114 student-athletes on the list. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as college football's premier award for community service, is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

In 2019, Mintze helped coordinate Vanderbilt student-athletes' Dancing Dores drive as part of Dance Marathon that raises money for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital on campus. The event has raised more than $40,000 in the last two years.

The three-time SEC Academic honor roll recipient played in all 12 games a season ago, including nine starts at outside linebacker. The Philadelphia native totaled 40 tackles (23 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 quarterback sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. As a redshirt junior, he registered a season-high six stops against UNLV and Missouri.

 NOTE: Above content provided by Vanderbilt University press release. 

Mintze will be expected to be one of the leaders for the Commodores defense under first-year coordinator Ted Roof. Though in his first season with the Commodores, Roof is a 25 year veteran and winner of a national title as defensive coordinator with Auburn in 2010.

The Commodores will have more than Mintze to rely on defensively this season, returning eleven players with starting experience on that side of the football.  

It will be their job to carry the team early as the offense, under new coordinator Todd Fitch, break in a new and inexperienced quarterback.   

The Wuerffel Trophy, named after former Florida Gators quarterback, and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, who lead the Gators to their first college football national championship in 2016. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Corbin, Vandy Boys 2021 Recruiting Class No.1 and Loaded

The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball recruiting class of 2021 is tops in the nation for a reason.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit: SI All-American Candidate Jaden Keller

Tennessee prospect has the attention of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit: SI All-American Candidate Barylre Davenport

He has an interesting first name, but Barylre Davenport is one to watch in the recruiting process for Vanderbilt Commodore fans.

Greg Arias

Happy Belated Birthday Uncle Verne: Lundquist Turned 80 this week

Verne Lundquist celebrated his 80th birthday earlier this week.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit, SI All-American Candidate Javon Nelson

SI All-American candidate Javon Nelson of Murfreesboro Riverdale High School looking at Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

Governor of New Mexico Asks Universities to Suspend Contact Sports

A new development further threatens college football at the same time another school makes a strong statement on playing.

Greg Arias

Contact Tracing Guidelines Setting up College Football to Fail

Stringent guidelines that are about to be put in place will kill college football almost before it begins.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Pitchers Top MLB Prospect List for 2021

The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has two of the top MLB pitching prospects in the nation.

Greg Arias

SWAC Postponing Season Impacts Auburn's Season Opener

The Southwestern Athletic Conference became the third conference to decide not to play football this fall.

Greg Arias

Dear NFL, NFLPA: an Open Letter To Both Sides

Can we propose a name change for the NFL and NFLPA? Something like the National Inconsiderate Football League

Greg Arias