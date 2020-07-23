Commodore Player Joins Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt's Andre Mintze has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, recognizing college football's top community servant.

Mintze is among 114 student-athletes on the list. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as college football's premier award for community service, is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

In 2019, Mintze helped coordinate Vanderbilt student-athletes' Dancing Dores drive as part of Dance Marathon that raises money for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital on campus. The event has raised more than $40,000 in the last two years.

The three-time SEC Academic honor roll recipient played in all 12 games a season ago, including nine starts at outside linebacker. The Philadelphia native totaled 40 tackles (23 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 quarterback sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. As a redshirt junior, he registered a season-high six stops against UNLV and Missouri.

NOTE: Above content provided by Vanderbilt University press release.

Mintze will be expected to be one of the leaders for the Commodores defense under first-year coordinator Ted Roof. Though in his first season with the Commodores, Roof is a 25 year veteran and winner of a national title as defensive coordinator with Auburn in 2010.

The Commodores will have more than Mintze to rely on defensively this season, returning eleven players with starting experience on that side of the football.

It will be their job to carry the team early as the offense, under new coordinator Todd Fitch, break in a new and inexperienced quarterback.

The Wuerffel Trophy, named after former Florida Gators quarterback, and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, who lead the Gators to their first college football national championship in 2016.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.