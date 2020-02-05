CommodoreCountry
Commodores add JUCO Defensive Lineman Raashaan Wilkins

Greg Arias

In desperate need of depth on the defensive line, the Vanderbilt Commodores dipped into the talent pool in Chicago and have signed Raashaan Wilkins.

At 6'3" 285-pounds, the Mt. Carmel product spent last season at JUCO Monterey Penninsula in California where he was part of a disruptive front that produced 48 sacks last season. He is also rather fast for someone his size, having been clocked at 4.8 in the 40 at over 280 pounds. 

He has the frame to add more size and bulk while not losing his speed.   He recorded 19 solo tackles, 25 assists, and 8.5 sacks last season. 

