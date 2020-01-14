VandyMaven
Commodores Have Strong Presence In NFL Conference Championship games.

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores football program will be well represented this weekend when the NFL's AFC and NFC championships take place. 

Six former Commodores currently hold roster spots on the four teams remaining as they play for the right to make it to the Super Bowl in two weeks in Miami. 

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs each have two former Commodores while the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers each have one. 

Veteran wide receiver Jordan Matthews and rookie offensive tackle Justin Skule are key pieces of the San Francisco 49ers team that is attempting to reach the title game for the first time since 2012.   

Kansas City is home to last year's Commodores starting quarterback Kyle Shurmer who is the backup to starter Pat Mahomes along with former Vanderbilt teammate linebacker Emmanuel Smith. 

Khari Blasingame was signed by the Tennessee Titans off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad mid-season and has been a part of their improbable run to the AFC title game as a blocker for running back Derrick Henry in the Titans backfield. 

Oren Burks is a member of the Packers linebacking corp under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. The former Commodores is currently in his second season with Green Bay. 

Regardless of what happens this weekend, at least one former Commodore player will have a Super Bowl ring the next time they return to campus. There aren't many schools guaranteed that right now.   

