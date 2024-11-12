Commodores Star Continues to Rank as Top Quarterback in Recent Power Rankings
It has truly been a season to remember for the Vanderbilt Commodores. After clinching their first bowl-eligible season since 2018, they still have an opportunity to add more milestones to their resume.
With two games remaining on the schedule, the Commodores have a chance to secure their first winning season since James Franklin coached them in 2013. After finishing 2023 with a 2-10 record, the huge swing towards success is mainly due to the outstanding performance of their new star quarterback, Diego Pavia.
Despite losing this past weekend to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Pavia continued to show why he is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Although the entire team struggled in the SEC showdown, the former New Mexico State Aggies signal caller was one of the only bright spots in the rainy day defeat.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report released its Quarterback Power Rankings, and Pavia once again found a spot on the list. Although he moved down from 13th to 20th this week, mostly due to the loss, he still has shown that he belongs in conversations when discussing the top players in the nation.
“Pavia has put together multiple clutch performances this season, but he had a quiet game in Saturday's 28-7 loss to South Carolina,” writes Joel Reuter. “He finished 16-of-31 for 166 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions, although he did contribute 65 rushing yards and score the Commodores' lone touchdown with his legs.”
The Vanderbilt quarterback is hopeful that this won’t be the only season he can shine inside the SEC. He has begun a lawsuit against the NCAA for more eligibility. If he is successful, he could continue playing college football through the 2025-26 season.
If the legal battle falls through, we may only see him for a couple more games in a Commodores’ uniform, as long as he is healthy enough to play. Pavia has dealt with multiple injuries this season, and although it hasn’t limited him from missing any games this season, he has been a game-time decision. That will likely be the case the next time the Dores take the field, as he left last Saturday’s contest with a knee injury.
Luckily, they will have an off week to try and fully recover before they wrap up their regular season. They will then finish the season against two tough matchups of ranked SEC opponents. They will be back in action on November 23rd as they will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers.