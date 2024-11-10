Vanderbilt Commodores to Remain in Tennessee with Latest Bowl Game Projection
The latest projection for where the Vanderbilt Commodores will play their bowl game this season has been announced.
After clinching their first bowl season since 2018 last week against the Auburn Tigers, the Commodores will be guaranteed a 13th game this year. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t strengthen their bid this past Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks for a strong bowl game, after falling in the contest 28-7.
According to CBS Sports, they predict the team will be invited to participate in the Liberty Bowl to face the TCU Horned Frogs. The game would be on December 27th, played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.
Not only would the team go dancing for the first time in six years, but they would only be a few hours from Nashville in doing so. Last year’s Liberty Bowl featured a victory from the Memphis Tigers who were able to play in their home stadium defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 36-26. The estimated attendance for the game was just over 48,000 fans.
The idea of the Liberty Bowl is starting to gain traction inside the press box on Saturday’s game. It was reported that all media members received a pamphlet for the Memphis-based game.
Vanderbilt last participated in bowl season in 2018, when Derek Mason was still the program's head coach. The Dores went 6-6 that year before losing in the Texas Bowl 45-38 against the Baylor Bears.
This will be the first time the program will play postseason football under Coach Clark Lea. Certainly, a massive accomplishment after Vanderbilt was 2-10 in 2023.
The team will still have a chance to improve their stock on what bowl game they head to this holiday season, but they will need to wait a week before doing so. Vanderbilt will have an off week, a much-needed one as they recover from injuries of some of their top players. They will then finish the season against two tough matchups of ranked SEC opponents. They will be back in action on November 23rd as they will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers.