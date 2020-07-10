Could The SEC Soon Follow The Big-10?

Let's be clear from the start that there has been no official announcement from the SEC, and only rampant speculation in the wake of the Big-10 Conferences somewhat surprising move to announce a conference only schedule for their league on Thursday.

However, it is a move that the SEC could make in the future, as Commissioner Greg Sankey has opening mentioned that possibility since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding it.

It should be noted that when Sankey made mention of the conference only schedule possibility, the context of that comment seemed to be directed at the possibility of other conferences not participating this season.

Now that the Big-10 has made this move, other conferences could follow and force the hand of Sankey and the conference to join if the SEC begins losing scheduled matchups, or the league could simply adopt it on their own.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger spoke with Sankey on Thursday and shared this comment from the commissioner via Twitter that afternoon.

Dellenger and his colleague Pat Forde also reported that conference athletic directors will all meet in person on Monday at the conference offices in Birmingham.

"The meeting has been planned for at least two weeks, SEC sources told SI, and was not in reaction to virus-related shutdown news Thursday across college football."

The SEC has been positive from the beginning of playing this season, and there has been no indication from the league office of a change in that direction, but there is a growing undertone according to a source among some university administrators as to how this can occur.

Dellenger and Forde 's story seems to confirm what Commodore Country's source indicated.

" “I think spring is more viable than fall,” one SEC AD told Dellenger and Forde SI this week. “What we have currently scheduled is not realistic. If somebody told me we could play conference-only in the fall, that would be great. But I’m not sure we can play one game, let alone a full conference schedule.”

"Multiple SEC ADs stressed that a decision doesn’t have to be made immediately, preferring to let the month of July play out and see where the league’s geographic footprint stands in terms of the virus. It’s unknown whether the Big Ten’s decision—which came a day after the Ivy League said it will play no varsity sports in 2020—might impact the SEC’s timetable."

While trying to sound hopeful, honesty dictates that these latest developments do not lend to positive feelings on college football being played this season, but until there is a final decision, there's still hope.

Hang on to that.