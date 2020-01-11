VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Dan Patrick Says "Vanderbilt Shouldn't Be In The SEC"

Greg Arias

Dan Patrick thinks Vanderbilt should be in ACC rather than the SEC because Commodores football is unworthy of being in the conference with "the big boys."T

The radio host went even further suggesting that not only Vanderbilt but Kentucky should be traded to the ACC for Clemson. The thought process being that Kentucky basketball would belong in the ACC with fellow blue-bloods Duke and North Carolina while Clemson's football program would fit well into the powerful SEC.

  “Vandy (Football) should not be in the SEC... they should trade Clemson for Vandy,” Patrick said. 

While Patrick is correct that the Commodores football program is historically, and this past season at or near the bottom of the conference more often than not, the other athletic programs are far more competitive. 

Vanderbilt basketball has for years- at least until the last few seasons- been a solid program that has won three conference titles, made the NCAA tournament, won the NIT tournament and knocked off Kentucky and other top teams in their history.    

Of course, the Commodores baseball team is the reigning national champs and are the standard-bearers for what other NCAA programs strive to be on the diamond.

Patrick is a big-time name and national brand and his radio show has a tremendous following, but this comment or "hot take" is just more bluster from media mouthpieces who have nothing better to talk about than opinions, no matter how off base or dumb they might be. 

I generally like Patrick and think he is definitely at the top of the national talking-head media, but on this one, I think he missed the boat.  

 Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, University of the South (Sewanee), Tennessee, Tulane, and Vanderbilt were the original charter members of the SEC. Nine of those originals remain, including Vanderbilt. 

The Commodores aren't Alabama or Kentucky historically on the football field or the basketball court, but they've been here from the beginning and bring just as much to the table as those other schools, it's just not as the top team in those two sports.  

Maybe Dan should rethink this one, but then that's just one man's opinion and who am I to disagree with a legend of sports talk radio like DP.  

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Quick Hitter: Texas A&M Edition

Texas A&M visits Vanderbilt today to take on the Commodores at Memorial Gym in an important SEC matchup for both teams.

Greg Arias

Deeper Dive Into The Numbers As Texas A&M Visits Vanderbilt

Let's take a look at some other numbers for the Aggies as they get set to face the Commodores later today at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Carlson, Kim Invited To Play Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament

Two Vanderbilt student-athletes invited to play in the second annual Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball To Honor 1974 Conference Champions Saturday

Vanderbilt basketball to honor the 1965, 74 and 93 regular season conference championship teams this season.

Greg Arias

A View From The Other Side: Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies visit Memorial Gym Saturday to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in a key SEC matchup for both teams. We asked our counterpart, Cole Thompson publisher of our SI.com Aggies site to share some thoughts on some questions about the Aggies.

Greg Arias

Commodore Women Take Down Georgia 63-55 For Huge Road Win

The Vanderbilt Commodore women's basketball team got a huge road win Thursday night, defeating Georgia 63-55 to improve to 12-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play. It was their first win in Athens since 2011.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Secures Commitment From Colorado Standout

Greysen Carter is a 2021 RHP/OF with a 6-4 205 lb. frame from Louisville, CO who attends Fairview High School has committed to Tim Corbin and the Vande3rbilt Commodores baseball program.

Greg Arias

D1Baseball Releases Decades Top 100 Programs

The Vanderbilt Commodores continue to receive praise, this time as D1Baseball ranked the Top 100 programs of the last decade. Where did the Commodores rank?

Greg Arias

Recapping Vanderbilt's Loss At Auburn

No one wants moral victories, but sometimes they are needed. Last night might just have been one of those times as the Vanderbilt Commodores came close, but fell short in their upset bid against the 5th ranked Auburn Tigers.

Greg Arias

Commodores Hang Close But Come Up Short In Loss At Auburn

The Vanderbilt Commodores had a chance in the final seconds to pull off the stunning upset, but in the end, a late turnover doomed them to an 83-79 loss despite Saben Lee's 27 point performance.

Greg Arias