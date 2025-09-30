Diego Pavia Gets Two Weekly Awards: The Anchor
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia had a great performance in Saturday’s 55-35 win over Utah State and he was recognized for it.
Pavia received both the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 and a Manning Award Star of the Week on Monday for his ability to lead his team to a 5-0 start over the weekend.
In the win, Pavia completed 26 of his 34 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns, which tied a school record. But he was just getting started. On the ground, Pavia ran for 79 yards on nine attempts with a rushing touchdown.
It was the first time since 1915 that Vanderbilt scored 50 or more points in consecutive games and the first SEC team to win its first five games of the season by at least 20 points, largely thanks to Pavia and the weapons he is surrounded by.
The New Mexico native has started to gain more national attention in the Heisman Trophy conversation. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Pavia now has the eighth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season at +1700.
Vanderbilt is off to its best start since 2008, starting 5-0 for the first time since then. This week, the Commodores travel to Tuscaloosa in a rematch with No. 10 Alabama. Last season, Vanderbilt pulled off an unforgettable upset over then-No. 1 Alabama October of 2024. Pavia will have another chance against the Crimson Tide to pull off a monumental win on the road this weekend.
No. 16 Vanderbilt and No. 10 Alabama are the featured teams on ESPN’s “College Gameday” show Saturday morning. Kickoff between the two schools is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
