Diego Pavia Officially Announces His Return to Vanderbilt for 2025 Season
Vanderbilt accomplished something for the first time in 11 years with their win against Georgia Tech to lock up a winning season with a 7-6 record.
The magical year for the Commodores was capped off in the way it should have been following their historic upset over the then-No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and almost pulling off others over Missouri and Texas.
Anything short of this achievement for this team would have been wildly disappointing, but with that monkey of their back and Clark Lea and is staff putting together another notable class through the transfer portal, there is a lot of confidence and momentum in Nashville surrounding this program.
Much of that has to do with the fact that their star quarterback, Diego Pavia, was given another year of eligibility after the court ruled in his favor in the lawsuit he brought against the NCAA.
While the prevailing thought was he would return to Vanderbilt, it's hard to truly know what is going to happen in today's college football world with the transfer portal and NIL opportunities.
But, Pavia put all the concerns he would wear a different jersey in 2025 to bed.
This is huge for the Commodores.
The landscape of this program completely changed when they got a quarterback who allowed them to compete on a weekly basis, and with another year of him leading this team, that should be attractive for other top signal callers in high school or those who are looking for new opportunities.
Vanderbilt will be trying to take the next step in their offensive profile next year as well.
They're hoping the two new transfer receivers they landed, Chance Fitzgerald and Trent Hudson, will boost their production by having playmakers on the outside this program hasn't had in a while.
And with Pavia officially returning, they could be a destination for others.