Vanderbilt Accomplishes Something for First Time in 11 Years With Birmingham Bowl Win
Vanderbilt fans knew what was on the line in their Birmingham Bowl matchup against Georgia Tech.
Yes, that trophy was up for grabs along with a little-known silver-plated cowbell that is awarded to the winner of the games between these two programs that has the winning team's name and score of the contest on it, but it was something else that really was being eyed by this team.
With a victory on Dec. 27, the Commodores would lock up their first winning season in 11 years.
Not many analysts believed Vanderbilt could accomplish that feat with multiple picks going in favor of Georgia Tech, but after a tightly contested first half, the Commodores were able to reign supreme with a 35-27 win.
Diego Pavia was the difference make for Vanderbilt once again.
The star quarterback accounted for all five touchdowns the offense scored, finishing with 160 yards passing and three scores through the air, while also adding 85 more yards and two touchdowns on the ground before kneel downs.
Performing his best when the stakes are the highest has been a staple of his tenure in Nashville.
While the Yellow Jackets were without some of their best players - namely star wide receiving Eric Singleton Jr. - because of the transfer portal, the Commodores were still able to have a good performance on defense that was also a major reason why they were able to pull off this win.
Vanderbilt struck first with a touchdown after a long drive, only for Georgia Tech to answer with a score of their own, but when the Commodores immediately hit back to take a 14-7 lead, that is when the defense made their presence felt.
With the Yellow Jackets driving late in the first half to try and tie up the game, they kept Georgia Tech out of the end zone by holding them to a field goal.
And when Vanderbilt's offense was sputtering coming out of the locker room with two straight punts after the Yellow Jackets were able to kick another field to make the score, 14-13, the defense forced a three-and-out.
That change in momentum propelled the Commodores to score a much needed touchdown.
But it wasn't until the next possession where senior safety CJ Taylor picked off a pass from Haynes King and returned it to Georgia Tech's 11-yard line that Vanderbilt was able get the separation they needed to achieve their winning season.
Three plays after the interception, the Commodores scored another touchdown and didn't look back.
After getting into the end zone, the defense forced a fumble to set up their offense for another scoring opportunity, something they took advantage of when Pavia ran for his second touchdown with just under 10 minutes to play.
Unfortunately, Vanderbilt had to wait a while to celebrate this victory because there was a weather delay for lightning in the area.
After a lengthy absence from the field, Georgia Tech capped off their long drive with a touchdown and was able to score another after Vanderbilt punted, but it was too little, too late.
The Yellow Jackets attempted an onside kick, but it went out of bounds.
This is a huge win for this Vanderbilt program.
Not only does it cap off the best season they've had in over a decade, but it's the best showing they've had under head coach Clark Lea and signals they are moving in the right direction under his leadership.
Now with Pavia back for 2025, the outlook is extremely bright for the Commodores next year.