Diego Pavia's Statement After Social Media Posts Go Viral Post Heisman Ceremony

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia took the spotlight on Sunday for the wrong reasons and he knows it.

Pavia posted a picture on his Instagram story with the caption “F*** all the voters…but family for life.” When it appeared as if that would be the final word from Pavia in the limelight, a video emerged of him with a middle finger up alongside a club sign that read “F*** Indiana”—the school of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, who Pavia came in second place to. Each post went semi-viral in the 24 hours after the ceremony.

The clips will likely stay with Pavia as he hopes to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. The Vanderbilt quarterback was among America’s best college football players this season, but will now have some explaining to do to NFL executives. Pavia likely cost himself some money and opportunities on Saturday due to something that has nothing to do with his ability to lead an offense or captivate a locker room.

Pavia started his efforts to help himself by showing remorse for his actions by posting a statement to his Twitter account on Sunday night. Here’s what the Vanderbilt quarterback and Heisman runner up had to say.

"Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry.

Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah and Julian had this season.

I’ve been doubted my whole life. Every step of my journey I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because Ive learned that nothing would be handed to me. My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them — I am grateful for them.

— and I wouldn’t want anything to distract from that. I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl."