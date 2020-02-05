CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Donovan Kaufman says yes to Vanderbilt

Greg Arias

Donovan Kaufman was one of the crown jewels of Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason's 2020 recruiting class, so the wait to finally know for sure if the talented Louisiana safety would stick with his commitment or sign with another school was tough on coaches and of course fans. 

The suspense came to an end today when Kaufman, who had been rumored of late the be considering Florida State and Ole Miss along with the Commodores, officially cast his lot with the Commodores. 

Kaufman was the biggest high school prize remaining on the Commodores commitment list and his announcement means that Mason was able to sign all the players that had committed prior to the early signing period.     

We spoke with Kaufman earlier in the process and at that time he shared his thoughts on where he stood with his commitment despite the fact that he was taking visits to other schools, including Florida State and Ole Miss. 

"I love Vandy, I’m still committed at the end of the day and that’s for a reason," Kaufman said via text. 

While Kaufman holds a three-star ranking, he is a high ceiling player who has outstanding ball skills and the speed to make plays all over the field.  He is an outstanding addition to the Commodores defense and a player that new defensive coordinator Ted Roof can use in multiple ways if he is ready to see the field this season. 

Among the honors Kaufman received this season, he was named the 2019 Louisiana 5A Defensive Player of the Year and 2019 New Orleans Metro Player of the Year.

Kaufman along with De'Ricky Wright seems the most likely, at least at this point, minus the new starting quarterback, to see the field in 2020 as a true freshman. 

Will Sheppard, the other remaining high school commit also signed with Vanderbilt earlier today. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodores add JUCO Defensive Lineman Raashaan Wilkins

The Vanderbilt Commodores add a defensive lineman as they go JUCO and sign Raashaan Wilkins.

Greg Arias

Longtime Commit Will Sheppard Signs with Vanderbilt

There was some speculation that Will Sheppard might be having second thoughts and could flip away from Vanderbilt, and whether that is true or not, he is now a Commodore.

Greg Arias

Commodores add Another QB with Signing of JUCO Transfer Danny Clark

Clark becomes the fourth new quarterback to join the Vanderbilt football program since the end of last season.

Greg Arias

Commodores Hosts LSU still Looking to find a way to win

As the losses and injuries mounted, the Vanderbilt men's basketball team continued on and now other issues have placed questions in their path.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitter: LSU Tigers Edition

Here are some quick hitters for tonight's Commodores basketball game as they host the LSU Tigers to Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

National Signing Day 2020: Vanderbilt Commodores Official Tracker

It's finally here, National SIgning Day 2020 and we'll have the Vanderbilt Commodores covered here.

Greg Arias

The Situation at Vanderbilt Could get Worse Before it gets Better

The term "rock bottom" has been bantered about around the current situation surrounding Vanderbilt athletic, but brace yourselves, because we might not be there just yet.

Greg Arias

Open Letter to Vanderbilt fans

Events of today brought me to write this open letter to fans of Vanderbilt athletics.

Greg Arias

Former Michigan Offensive Lineman Transfers to Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores have added another player to their roster on the offensive line with the announcement that Stephen Spanellis will transfer from Michigan and join the Commodores.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Makes History with First Female and First African-American Athletic Director in Conference History

Vanderbilt University has made history today with the announcement that Candice Storey Lee would become interim athletic director, replacing Malcolm Turner who resigned earlier this morning.

Greg Arias