Donovan Kaufman says yes to Vanderbilt

Donovan Kaufman was one of the crown jewels of Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason's 2020 recruiting class, so the wait to finally know for sure if the talented Louisiana safety would stick with his commitment or sign with another school was tough on coaches and of course fans.

The suspense came to an end today when Kaufman, who had been rumored of late the be considering Florida State and Ole Miss along with the Commodores, officially cast his lot with the Commodores.

Kaufman was the biggest high school prize remaining on the Commodores commitment list and his announcement means that Mason was able to sign all the players that had committed prior to the early signing period.

We spoke with Kaufman earlier in the process and at that time he shared his thoughts on where he stood with his commitment despite the fact that he was taking visits to other schools, including Florida State and Ole Miss.

"I love Vandy, I’m still committed at the end of the day and that’s for a reason," Kaufman said via text.

While Kaufman holds a three-star ranking, he is a high ceiling player who has outstanding ball skills and the speed to make plays all over the field. He is an outstanding addition to the Commodores defense and a player that new defensive coordinator Ted Roof can use in multiple ways if he is ready to see the field this season.

Among the honors Kaufman received this season, he was named the 2019 Louisiana 5A Defensive Player of the Year and 2019 New Orleans Metro Player of the Year.

Kaufman along with De'Ricky Wright seems the most likely, at least at this point, minus the new starting quarterback, to see the field in 2020 as a true freshman.

Will Sheppard, the other remaining high school commit also signed with Vanderbilt earlier today.