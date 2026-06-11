Exclusive: An Inside Look at Dillon Davis' Commitment to Vanderbilt Football

In a room with Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea, three-star safety Dillon Davis and his mom were captivated by the way the Commodores’ head man spoke. After what was described as a “powerful” conversation that provoked tears, it made Davis want to commit to playing college football for Lea.

Then, on the night of June 8, Davis announced his decision to commit to Vanderbilt.

“I think he will develop me as a man. Just in the meeting with him, my mom cried,” Davis told Vandy On SI on what stood on from his conversation with Lea that drew him to commit to Vanderbilt. “When he said part of me has to stay here in California and die, when he said that, that was pretty powerful. It made me think I’m going to transform into something different here and grow into a man.”

Lea’s vision and his care for his players is something that has been long-documented, especially from Commodores over the past couple of seasons. Lea evidently has a way of words and a way about his belief about his program that draws players to Nashville.

While Davis chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Arizona, UCLA and BYU, the Commodores did not enter into his recruitment process until the late stages. It started with Vanderbilt safeties coach Melvin Rice calling Davis two months after he finished his junior season at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California.

The phone call was not a high pressure conversation, but rather one where Rice asked Davis questions to get to know him.

Davis eventually made his way to campus for an unofficial visit in early April, where he met with some of Vanderbilt’s coaches and got the behind the scenes view of spring practice and how Lea runs his operation. Later on, he went on an official visit.

“On my official visit, I got to know the coaches on a deeper level, but I also got to connect with the players, which I’ll be shedding blood, sweat and tears with. So, that was actually really important to me,” Davis said. “I got to go into the meetings and learn more about the football side of things as well.”

Davis mentioned one of the players he connected with was Vanderbilt freshman safety Mason Lewis and a couple of other freshmen on the roster.

As a player that is from California, Davis admits that he did not pay too much attention to Vanderbilt football until the Commodores knocked off No. 1 Alabama in 2024. The ripple effect the win had on the program stretched far more than just coming away with a bowl win and a 7-6 record that season. That monumental win seen around college football has helped Vanderbilt’s recruitment reach. Davis is an example of that.

“To be honest, I didn’t really start paying attention to Vanderbilt until after they beat Bama a couple years back. I’d say that was a powerful win for the program,” Davis said.

Since then, Davis has had time to watch some of Vanderbilt’s games over time and got an in-depth look at the defense on his visit. When he looks at Rice’s scheme for the safeties, he sees his play style as one that is similar to Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard.

“Watching the film, almost every play CJ Heard was getting either into the backfield or making a play. I see myself fit into that where, I mean, a lot of tackles were meant for him to make, so I feel like I could fit into a piece like that,” Davis told Vandy On SI.

Davis did tell Vandy On SI he had visits scheduled with Boston College and Utah over next week, but clarified that he currently does not have plans on taking those visits.

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