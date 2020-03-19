"Experts" Predicting Another Tough Season for Commodores Football

The 2019 football season was a forgettable one for the Vanderbilt Commodores and their fans, and if you believe the numbers from the "experts" 2020 isn't looking much better.

According to s post by an ESPN reporter, the Commodores football team is projected to finish the season with just one probable win and two potential toss-up games.

If the Commodores were to win just one game- their season opener versus Mercer is that projected win, with a win probability of 95%- that would mean their record would be worse than in 2019 and fall for the second consecutive season.

A one-win season would all but certainly seal the fate of head coach Derek Mason and send the Commodores into a coaching search, though that thought could be totally wrong as many people expected that to occur after last season.

So other than Mercer, who do these "experts" predict as possible wins for the Commodores next season?

Colorado State, with a win probability of just 44% and Louisiana Tech with a 51% probability are both considered toss-up games for the Commodores, and both will likely be just that when, and if the game arrives.

As for the conference slate, it is an easier road this year with defending national champs LSU, who rolled the Commodores in Nashville last season not on the schedule this time around. Instead, the Commodores get Texas A & M, which is not much better but still somewhat of an improvement from the dominating Tigers squad of 2019.

Vanderbilt has a 4% chance of knocking off the Aggies, which will be played in College Station making the challenge that much more difficult.

The only teams that the Commodores are given less a 10% chance of beating are Georgia 2%, and Florida at 5%.

Both Georgia and Texas A & M currently have the largest projected margins of victory over the Commodores at 36.7 and 31.3 respectively.

The Commodores currently have four teams projected as Top 25 teams in the country (Georgia, Florida, Texas A & M, and Tennessee) on their schedule, with one other (Kentucky) just outside that projected Top 25.

Of course, anything can happen on any given Saturday, that's why they play the games, but if you are a gambling type, you're probably betting against the Commodores a lot this season, if these numbers are to be believed.