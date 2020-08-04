CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

First Commodore Player Opts-Out of 2020 Season

Greg Arias

The first Vanderbilt Commodore football player has announced the decision to opt-out of the 2020 season. 

Graduate-transfer kicker Oren Milstein, who joined the Commodores roster after a successful career at Columbia and was slated to battle for the vacant position, but now will sit out the year.  

The move by Milstein leaves head coach Derek Mason with two options in redshirt sophomore Javan Rice, of Miami, and Wes Farley, a junior from New Canaan, Connecticut, as the kickers currently on the roster. 

There is also the chance the Commodores could find someone from among the four punters currently on the roster, including Harrison Smith, the team's top punter from Franklin, Tn. 

Milstein is in a unique position considering he has graduated with a degree from Columbia and isn't likely to have a future in the NFL; his decision will allow him to remain on scholarship and to continue to pursue his education at Vanderbilt before transitioning to the workforce after completion.    

While the loss is a blow, it is not as damaging as others might be should more players make the same decisions moving forward. 

Still, the Commodores must find someone to fill the position this season with perhaps more to come soon.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Standouts Begin Opting-Out of 2020 Season

College football players have the option to opt-out this season, and some have begun taking that route.

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: Most Versatile Back

This week we take our look around the conference with the SI publishers and talk about the most versatile back on each roster for the 2020 season.

Greg Arias

Patterson Story A Cautionary Tale for Coaches

TCU head football coach Gary Patterson has been in the center of a storm of controversy over a word he recently used during a team meeting with the Horn Frogs.

Greg Arias

SEC Shorts Film Makes Fun of Vandy Football

The guys who make the funny videos on SEC happening have produced on that takes a shot at Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Recruiting Class of 2021 Currently Top 20

It's early and there are only two players committed, but the trend is a good thing to see for Vanderbilt fans.

Greg Arias

Could Power Five Breakway be Coming Soon?

It'd been theorized and likely coming for some time now, but a breakaway by the Power Five conferences from the NCAA seems likely soon.

Greg Arias

SEC Zoom Call Audio Draws Criticisms

It was the right thing to do in including student-athletes in the discussions with league officials over COVID concerns, but the response was head-scratching.

Greg Arias

Is College Athletics at the Crossroads?

It was an unusual and troubling weekend for college athletics as we currently know them

Greg Arias

Gabe Dorsey Commits To Vanderbilt Basketball

The newest commitment for head coach Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt basketball comes from four-star small-forward Gabe Dorsey.

Greg Arias

Sports Illustrated Preseason SEC Basketball Power Ranking Released

Where do the Vanderbilt Commodores rank in the first preseason SEC ranking from Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo?

Greg Arias