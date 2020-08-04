First Commodore Player Opts-Out of 2020 Season

The first Vanderbilt Commodore football player has announced the decision to opt-out of the 2020 season.

Graduate-transfer kicker Oren Milstein, who joined the Commodores roster after a successful career at Columbia and was slated to battle for the vacant position, but now will sit out the year.

The move by Milstein leaves head coach Derek Mason with two options in redshirt sophomore Javan Rice, of Miami, and Wes Farley, a junior from New Canaan, Connecticut, as the kickers currently on the roster.

There is also the chance the Commodores could find someone from among the four punters currently on the roster, including Harrison Smith, the team's top punter from Franklin, Tn.

Milstein is in a unique position considering he has graduated with a degree from Columbia and isn't likely to have a future in the NFL; his decision will allow him to remain on scholarship and to continue to pursue his education at Vanderbilt before transitioning to the workforce after completion.

While the loss is a blow, it is not as damaging as others might be should more players make the same decisions moving forward.

Still, the Commodores must find someone to fill the position this season with perhaps more to come soon.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.