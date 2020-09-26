Five Predictions: Vanderbilt Versus Texas A&M

The Vanderbilt Commodores face the Texas A & M Aggies at Kyle Field, where the home teams are the prohibitive favorite with those who produce point spreads tabbing the Aggies as a 30.5 point favorite in this one.

The experts agree with the oddsmakers, as to a man, not one person I can name gives the Commodores any chance of being close in the final minutes. Despite the dim predictions, Vanderbilt will show up and play this game.

When head coach Derek Mason's squad touched the grass in College Station, there will be some things that go their way. That's the nature of the game that no matter how good one team might be or how low the other side might be, even the worst teams can and often do make plays throughout the 60 minutes of football.

When the Commodores have the opportunity to make plays, they must make them. Here are five things we predict will happen for the Commodores in this one.

FIVE PREDICTIONS FOR VANDERBILT VERSUS TEXAS A & M

1) Ken Seals Throws First Career TD Pass: The Weatherford, Texas native will notch his first career touchdown pass against the Aggies and in his home state. It might not be a great first outing for the true freshman, but he will have one moment to remember in a good way.

2) Seals Goes Deep Early: One and two could happen on the same play, though the odds of this occurring are not great. Still, with new offensive coordinator Todd Fitch and his short passing game, look for him and his freshman quarterback to push it deep early on to keep the Aggies defense honest and not allow them to sit on the short game.

3) Defense Hangs Tough: The veteran defenders of the Commodores will play a solid game and hang tough with the Aggies through the first half. They won't have enough to hold off their opponents when the Vanderbilt offense can't provide enough production to keep them fresh into the closing minutes.

4) Vanderbilt Covers The Spread: This one is bold, but this defense combined with the Aggie offense in their first game of the season and the Commodores will stay withing the 30.5 points Vegas is giving on this one.

5) The Aggies win this one by a final score of 35-7.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.