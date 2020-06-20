CommodoreCountry
Former Vanderbilt Football Standout Accused of Rape via Social Media Post

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt and current Tennessee Titans running back Kahri Blasingame has been publicly accused of raping a female while the two were students at the university. 

The accusations came early Saturday morning in a series of posts on Twitter by the alleged victim whose name is unknown 

Blasingame's agent, Nate Litwin issued the following statement.

"On June 19, 2020, an allegation was made against my client Khari Blasingame. We believe every woman should be heard and respected. My client had a consensual relationship with this person while they were both in college. The allegation of rape now being made more than four years later is false. No further comment will be made at this time,"- Nate Litwin. 

According to the alleged victim's posts, the incident took place at some point during the victim's freshman year at Vanderbilt. The posts further state that the victim was taken by friends and treated in an emergency room for any alleged injuries sustained during the alleged attack.  

In her comments, the alleged victims stated that the incident was not reported to officials at the time. 

Blasingame was a member of the Commodores football team from 2015 to 2018 when he entered the NFL as a member of the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Titans in 2019. 

At this time there has been no indication that either Vanderbilt or Metro Nashville Police have been notified of the claim. Attempts to reach both departments were unsuccessful as of this story.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

