Former Vanderbilt Linebacker Set To Become Starter for Philadelphia Eagles
Something seems to be in the air for Vanderbilt and their former football players.
After the Commodores' current crop was able to put together the best season the program has had in 11 years, one of the previous Vanderbilt standouts made a huge play during the NFL playoffs and is set to take on a larger role.
Oren Burks, who totaled 237 tackles, 16 of them for a loss, 4.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles while with the Commodores, seems poised to become a household name.
After being taken in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers, he played out the length of his four-year deal by getting into 59 games and making seven starts.
He then signed a two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers where he was largely used in a reserve role before inking a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason.
Burks, who only made two starts all year, is now set to become the starter for the Eagles after Nakobe Dean tore the patellar tendon in his knee during the Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Packers.
"Oren's been consistently ready to play, and played well and performed well every time he's stepped onto the field. As bummed as I am that Nakobe doesn't get to play, I'm excited for Oren and his opportunity to play. He's been such a dynamic player for us on special teams ...," head coach Nick Sirianni said about the former Vanderbilt star.
He made his presence felt immediately against his former team, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff that allowed his current team to take a 7-0 lead.
When thrust into a greater role following Dean's injury, Burks finished the game with five tackles and that forced fumble.
Nobody wants to see anyone get hurt, especially at this point in the season, but this is a huge opportunity for Burks to showcase that he can be more than just a backup and special teams player.