Former Vanderbilt Stars Find Homes on NLF Rosters

A total of 14 former Vanderbilt Commodore football players earned a place on NFL rosters. Those who did make a put in some significant work to do so.

Trent Sherfield, who joined the NFL as an undrafted free-agent in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals,held his place, making the Cardinals roster for the third season.

Sherfield finished his Vanderbilt career with 136 receptions for 1,869 yards, ranked eighth in school history for both. As a senior captain, he had 50 receptions for a team-leading and career-high 729 yards and five touchdowns.

Over his three year NFL career, Sherfield has recorded 23 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown. While those numbers don't scream NFL, Sherfield has managed to find his place as a special teams contributor.

Other former Commodores who found their place include both Jared Pinkney and Kalija Lipscomb. Both players were cut on Saturday from their teams during the move to reduce each roster to 53 men, but both players were resigned to their previous team's practice squad on Sunday after clearing waivers.

For Pinkney, the former Commodore tight end rejoined the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, as a member of their 15 man practice squad. According to reports from some in the Falcons media pool, the team is high on Pinkney and feels that he can become a solid player for them with some time and development through the practice squad.

Likewise, for Lipscomb, he was released on Saturday by the Kansas City Chiefs but returned to the team as part of their practice squad on Sunday.

Other Commodores who are part of practice squads include both former offensive tackle Will Holden in Baltimore and defensive end Johnathan Wynn with Detroit.

Holden begins his third season as a practice squad member in the league while Wynn begins his second after being an undrafted free-agent in 2018.

Former Commodores who earned roster positions on the 53-man rosters of NFL teams include.

Stephen Weatherly, Defensive End-Carolina

Oren Burks, Linebacker- Green Bay

Zach Cunningham, Linebacker- Houston

Tre Herndon, Cornerback-Jacksonville

Casey Heyward, Cornerback- Los Angeles Chargers

Adam Butler, Defensive Tackle- New England

Joejuan Williams, Cornerback- New England

Spencer Pulley, Center- New York Giants

Justin Skule, Offensive Tackle- San Francisco

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Running Back- Tampa Bay

Khari Blasingame, Running Back-Tennessee

