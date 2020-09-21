Game Week is Here: Vanderbilt Visits Texas A&M

We can finally say the words we've been waiting to say for months; it's officially game week for the Vanderbilt Commodores and the entire Southeastern Conference.

Through all the hand ringing, discussions, speculations, and everything else that has gone on to this point, we've arrived, and now the Commodores are in the final stages of preparations to begin a new season.

Of course, the most prominent topic of discussion today, and through the remainder of the week leading up to kickoff, will center around which of the four new quarterbacks will settle behind center Grant Miller on Saturday night in College Station to take the first snap of the season.

According to head coach Derek Mason and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch, there was no clear leader last week when both spoke with Nashville media via conference call and were asked about the competition. The pair will not have the luxury of avoiding the question much longer.

Most speculation as to which player will get the call surrounds freshman Ken Seals who was the only healthy quarterback that was on campus during the abbreviated spring. The Texas native got the majority of the work with the first team, and according to both Mason, Fitch, and newly minted offensive team captain, Cam Johnson, he has continued to impress.

So to have the other candidates according to those same voices who have showered words of praise on each of the other three candidates in Danny Clark, Jeremy Mussa, and freshman Michael Wright.

Last week Mason and his staff moved defensive lineman Drew Birchmeir from that position to the offensive line, which can be viewed in one of two ways depending on your way of looking at the move.

It shows that the defensive line has a new level of depth that would allow for such a move.

Two, it says the offensive line, while still a work in progress, could be a problem spot for the offense.

Perhaps it is both.

The defensive line now appears to have an abundance of talent and depth that would allow for the switch of one of the team's projected starters. It also shows that while Mason has stated openly that there could be some surprises on the offensive front, this is an attempt to solidify that group and improve what will likely be an issue come Saturday against the Aggies.

The good news is that we are less than a week away from getting the answers to all these questions and more for the Commodores.

