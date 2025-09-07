How To Watch: Vanderbilt Football at South Carolina, Game 3
Vanderbilt is looking for a second straight statement win.
Last game, Vanderbilt walked into Lane Stadium and put up a second half to remember en route to a 44-20 win over Virginia Tech. The Commodores showed the college football world that this is in fact a new era of Vanderbilt football by overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit and scoring 34 unanswered points after the break.
But this week presents a new challenge. Vanderbilt goes into Williams-Bryce Stadium to take on a college football playoff contender in South Carolina, who currently ranks No. 10 in the country.
Last season was a night to forget against South Carolina, losing by multiple scores. But after a big win last week, Vanderbilt goes into this season’s matchup against the Gamecocks with plenty of confidence.
After facing dual-threat Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones last week, the Commodores face an even better dual-threat quarterback in LaNorris Sellers this week. Sellers was a preseason first-team All-American with conversations about him potentially being a Heisman candidate.
Vanderbilt’s defense has its hands full against a South Carolina offense that can create explosive plays as the game goes on.
Here is the television and game time information for Vanderbilt’s game against South Carolina.
How To Watch: Vanderbilt Football at South Carolina
When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Sept. 13
Where: Williams-Bryce Stadium, Columbia, Sc.
TV: TBD
Stats: Live Stats
In addition to Vanderbilt’s first road game of the season, the third week of the college football season will kickoff. This week gives fans two highly-anticipated SEC games including No. 4 Georgia traveling to take on No. 22 Tennessee as the featured College Gameday game of the week. Despite falling to South Florida, the Gators go into Death Valley for an intriguing matchup with No. 3 LSU.
Here is the entire Week 2 college football schedule. All times listed are in eastern time.
Week 3 College Football Schedule: Times and TV Information
