In-State 2026 Recruit Eyeing Official Visit With Vanderbilt Commodores
2026 is a huge recruiting cycle for the Vanderbilt Commodores.
After a lackluster 2025 class where the focus was to bring in transfers instead of high school prospects, Clark Lea knows they have to capitalize on the momentum created from this success season.
Right now, there is only one commit in Vanderbilt's 2026 class.
That's not concerning since things are really just beginning to kick off with junior day visits taking place around the country, but there's a clear need for the coaching staff to bring in one of their top-rated groups since arriving in Nashville.
Someone on their radar is in-state defensive back Kolby Barrett.
While he's not currented rated by 247Sports Composite, his 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame is enough to catch the attention of Lea and others at the Power 4 level with three scholarship offers and a fourth potentially coming down the line.
Barrett, a Chattanooga native, was on campus this past weekend for an unofficial visit, and it sounds like it went well enough that he's eyeing coming back in an official capacity.
"I went and had individual meetings with the position coach, defensive coordinator, head coach. Then learned about the program, how they go about things, about the culture at Vanderbilt. I really enjoyed it. I learned a lot, and that program is definitely on the up," he said per Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports. "I think I will set [an official visit] up, definitely. We haven't been specific on dates, but we will definitely get one for sure."
That'd be huge for the Commodores.
Even though he doesn't have a star rating right now, there is still plenty of time for his stock to rise in the eyes of national recruiting services which could see him jump into a completely different territory as a prospect.
However, if he stays under the radar, Lea and his staff might also prefer that knowing they could have a diamond in the rough prospect.
Getting the official visit locked in is the next step.
Barrett told Weinstein that he's looking to make a commitment this summer, so continuing to push to get this closed out is a must for the Commodores.