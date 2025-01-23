Vanderbilt Commodores Make Top 5 List of 2026 Four-Star Running Back
With the winter transfer period closed, Vanderbilt is now turning their attention to the recruiting trail after landing another talented haul in the portal.
Clark Lea and his staff recently changed their ethos to focus more on bringing in established collegiate players who could provide instant impact, something that resulted in their first winning season in 11 years.
However, to build a sustainable program for the long term, they have to recruit at a higher level.
Following their successful showing this past campaign, the public sentiment surrounding the Commodores is starting to become more positive, and that's evident by one of the best wide receivers in the 2026 class eyeing Nashville as a potential destination.
He isn't the only one, either.
Vanderbilt made the top five schools list of four-star running back Kaydin Jones.
Ranked as the 20th-best player at his position and No. 215 overall by On3's Industry Ranking, he would be the highest-rated running back recruit Lea has landed during his tenure.
This is the type of level one of the program's insiders believes they have to get during this cycle, and after making the cut from his original top 11 list to now the top five, that's a good step in the right direction.
Jones told Chad Simmons of On3 that these are the schools he's considering because of how they have recruited him throughout the process.
The Oklahoma native has yet to visit Vanderbilt as of now, but the coaching staff has done a good enough job to keep him interested in what they have to offer so they can potentially host him at some point during the spring.
"When I make my decision, development is my biggest thing. I am looking for development as a player and I can see that at each of these programs. That is why I am excited about these five schools," Jones said to Simmons.
The talented running back will reportedly visit Oklahoma again during this upcoming weekend after he took a trip to Kansas this past weekend.
The Commodores will have their work cut out for them if they are going to win this battle, but they are firmly in it at this stage of his recruitment.