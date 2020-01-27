Inside Senior Bowl for Vanderbilt's Pinkney, Vaughn, and Lipscomb

Big things were expected from Vanderbilt's Jared Pinkney, Ke'SHawn Vaughn and Kalijah Lipscomb entering their senior seasons after all three returned for that final season with the Commodores.

Unfortunately, big things never developed for Pinkney and Lipscomb in particular as injuries and inconsistent quarterback play took its toll on the entire offense and their numbers in particular.

Vaughn managed a solid season and was the COmmodores' best offensive weapon throughout the year.

The trio spent last week participating in interviews, physical testing, and game practice in preparation of Saturday's Senior Bowl game where almost every NFL coach and scout imaginable along with a large media contingent converged looking for information and insight into each player present.

Here's a recap of the week for each of the former Commodores standouts.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Jan 21, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; South running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn of Vanderbilt (5) dives for a catch while sparring with South outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither of Appalachian State (26) during Senior Bowl practice. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The player with perhaps the least to prove had the worst week, though not for a negative reason. Vaughn went to Mobile, finished all the testing and interviews, but in the end, an undisclosed injury kept him from participating in the game Saturday.

He is projected as a second-third round selection by most draft experts and the fact that he remained in Mobile despite not playing rang well with teams.

"Vaughn entering the process had a solid second-round grade from me, .but some others with our team had some questions," said one NFL scout. "Even though he didn't play, he interviewed well and made himself some money with our team should we pick him and I've talked to other scouts who said similar things"

Jared Pinkney

Jan 21, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; South tight end Jared Pinkney of Vanderbilt (80) spars with South tight end Josiah Deguara of Cincinnati (83) during Senior Bowl practice. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The most impressive part of Pinkney's week was the weigh-in where he came in a chiseled 254 pounds and looked NFL ready where any team that selects him won't have to spend time working on his body before he's ready to step on the field in that aspect.

Speed seems to be the biggest factor in what looks to be a slide down draft boards for Pinkney as he had trouble gaining downfield separation against linebackers.

"He has the physical traits we want and is a solid inline blocker whose feet really cut grass, and shows short-area quickness and solid hands, but he just does not have the straight-line speed we want on a starter at that spot," said one scout we spoke with. "He interviewed and tested well, as expected from a Vandy guy, but that speed is going to kill him unless he can go to Indy and show an improvement. It's what we told him he needed to work on most." Kalijah Lipscomb

The interview process along with his official measurements (6'1" 201) and his precise route running stood out for Lipscomb during the week.

He managed two receptions for 21 yards in the game itself, which was not flashy but considering the leading receiver in the game managed three receptions for 30 yards, Lipscomb's performance was on par considering how many players are rotated in during this game.

"He has nice size, good feet and ran sharp routes all week. He wasn't really coached up on anything by the coaches from those aspects, but like his teammate, he's not as fast as we would like him to be," said the scout. "He has a place with his skill set and some team is going to get a solid player, probably a three-four receiver that can contribute unless he can find another gear where he can get more separation against the type corners he will face at the next level."

Nov 23, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb (16) is tackled by East Tennessee State Buccaneers defensive back Dilan Henderson (19) after a short gain during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Now it's off to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine should the receive an invitation. But for now, each athlete will return home and begin working on the areas they now know they need the most work on between now and then.