Inside Senior Bowl for Vanderbilt's Pinkney, Vaughn, and Lipscomb
Greg Arias
Big things were expected from Vanderbilt's Jared Pinkney, Ke'SHawn Vaughn and Kalijah Lipscomb entering their senior seasons after all three returned for that final season with the Commodores.
Unfortunately, big things never developed for Pinkney and Lipscomb in particular as injuries and inconsistent quarterback play took its toll on the entire offense and their numbers in particular.
Vaughn managed a solid season and was the COmmodores' best offensive weapon throughout the year.
The trio spent last week participating in interviews, physical testing, and game practice in preparation of Saturday's Senior Bowl game where almost every NFL coach and scout imaginable along with a large media contingent converged looking for information and insight into each player present.
Here's a recap of the week for each of the former Commodores standouts.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
The player with perhaps the least to prove had the worst week, though not for a negative reason. Vaughn went to Mobile, finished all the testing and interviews, but in the end, an undisclosed injury kept him from participating in the game Saturday.
He is projected as a second-third round selection by most draft experts and the fact that he remained in Mobile despite not playing rang well with teams.
Jared Pinkney
The most impressive part of Pinkney's week was the weigh-in where he came in a chiseled 254 pounds and looked NFL ready where any team that selects him won't have to spend time working on his body before he's ready to step on the field in that aspect.
Speed seems to be the biggest factor in what looks to be a slide down draft boards for Pinkney as he had trouble gaining downfield separation against linebackers.
The interview process along with his official measurements (6'1" 201) and his precise route running stood out for Lipscomb during the week.
He managed two receptions for 21 yards in the game itself, which was not flashy but considering the leading receiver in the game managed three receptions for 30 yards, Lipscomb's performance was on par considering how many players are rotated in during this game.
Now it's off to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine should the receive an invitation. But for now, each athlete will return home and begin working on the areas they now know they need the most work on between now and then.