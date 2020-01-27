CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Inside Senior Bowl for Vanderbilt's Pinkney, Vaughn, and Lipscomb

Greg Arias

Big things were expected from Vanderbilt's Jared Pinkney, Ke'SHawn Vaughn and Kalijah Lipscomb entering their senior seasons after all three returned for that final season with the Commodores.  

Unfortunately, big things never developed for Pinkney and Lipscomb in particular as injuries and inconsistent quarterback play took its toll on the entire offense and their numbers in particular. 

Vaughn managed a solid season and was the COmmodores' best offensive weapon throughout the year.   

The trio spent last week participating in interviews, physical testing, and game practice in preparation of Saturday's Senior Bowl game where almost every NFL coach and scout imaginable along with a large media contingent converged looking for information and insight into each player present. 

Here's a recap of the week for each of the former Commodores standouts. 

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

USATSI_13940066
Jan 21, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; South running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn of Vanderbilt (5) dives for a catch while sparring with South outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither of Appalachian State (26) during Senior Bowl practice. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The player with perhaps the least to prove had the worst week, though not for a negative reason. Vaughn went to Mobile, finished all the testing and interviews, but in the end, an undisclosed injury kept him from participating in the game Saturday.   

He is projected as a second-third round selection by most draft experts and the fact that he remained in Mobile despite not playing rang well with teams. 

Jared Pinkney

USATSI_13940243
Jan 21, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; South tight end Jared Pinkney of Vanderbilt (80) spars with South tight end Josiah Deguara of Cincinnati (83) during Senior Bowl practice. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The most impressive part of Pinkney's week was the weigh-in where he came in a chiseled 254 pounds and looked NFL ready where any team that selects him won't have to spend time working on his body before he's ready to step on the field in that aspect.

Speed seems to be the biggest factor in what looks to be a slide down draft boards for Pinkney as he had trouble gaining downfield separation against linebackers. 

The interview process along with his official measurements (6'1" 201) and his precise route running stood out for Lipscomb during the week. 

He managed two receptions for 21 yards in the game itself, which was not flashy but considering the leading receiver in the game managed three receptions for 30 yards, Lipscomb's performance was on par considering how many players are rotated in during this game. 

USATSI_13702316
Nov 23, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb (16) is tackled by East Tennessee State Buccaneers defensive back Dilan Henderson (19) after a short gain during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Now it's off to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine should the receive an invitation. But for now, each athlete will return home and begin working on the areas they now know they need the most work on between now and then. 

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Kentucky Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Lexington to face Kentucky, so here are some quick-hitter facts on tonight's matchup.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Looking for First Conference win in Lexington versus Kentucky

The Vanderbilt Commosores are looking for their first conference win of the season as they face the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena this afternoon.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Stackhouse Shares Thoughts on Kobe Bryant

The tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash Sunday near Los Angeles have left the basketball world shaken.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt climbs its toughest mountain on trip to Rupp Arena

Vanderbilt looks to put an end to their conference losing streak when the take on Kentucky at Rupp Arena, Wednesday night.

Kris Freeman

Vandy Boys Place two in D1 Baseball Top Five Pitchers

To the surprise of almost no one, the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has two of the top-five pitchers in the nation according to a recently released ranking by D1 Baseball.

Greg Arias

For Vanderbilt, Forget the Streaks, Focus on Every Positive

Much is being made and written about the now historic- and likely record-breaking streak of consecutive losses in conference play by the Vanderbilt men's basketball team. It's time to forget those and focus on positives, and any positive really will do.

Greg Arias

Foul-plagued Gamecocks still power past Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores fall to South Carolina to tie the SEC record for most consecutive losses in SEC history.

Kris Freeman

Last Year is Over, A new Season Begins for Vandy Boys in 2020

While fans of the Vanderbilt Commodores are still celebrating the Vandy Boys baseball national championship, Tim Corbin and his squad have turned their attention to a new year as the 2020 season is almost here.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitter: South Carolina Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores are on the road tonight to Columbia, SOuth Carolina to face off with the Gamecocks. Here are some quick hitter facts on the two teams and tonight's game.

Greg Arias

Commodores on the Road as They Visit South Carolina Tonight

The Vanderbilt men's basketball team returns to the court tonight as they travel to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Greg Arias