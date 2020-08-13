It's Not Done Yet, But ACC, SEC, BigXII Appear Ready To Play

It's been a crazy week with so many twists and turns and storylines that it's been hard to keep up. Still, here we are, with three of the Power 5 conferences holding firm to their plans to play college football in 2020.

Recapping the craziness that has been this week would be a waste of time as every single fan has read and reread the multiple stories of what has transpired this week. Still, the highlights should be mentioned in that the Big-10 and Pac-12 have canceled their seasons, leaving the SEC, ACC, and Big-XII, along with C-USA, the OVC, and Sun Belt still standing.

On Wednesday, Commodore Country spoke with a coach from a Power 5 program who spoke under the condition of anonymity about the current situation.

"Right now, it looks like the remaining three Power 5 programs are in agreement to push forward and at least wait as long as possible in the effort to play this season.

"Of course, things could change, but the experts we've been talking with have laid out the facts, and there are plans in place that hopefully will allow this to happen.

While there are no guarantees that things will hold together and football will be played, this seems a positive sign that three major conferences are still hanging on and in agreement to go the distance in their attempt at a season.

"It's still a tenuous situation, but we coaches want to play, the players and administrators what us to play, so we have the support we need, and maybe some luck wouldn't be so bad either."

For now, the plans are to continue working toward the new starting dates. Pushing back the opening games was a smart move made by the conferences to allow for the remainder of their school students to return to campus and begin classes before starting the season.

Hopefully, the players will take charge of their situations and do their best to ensure their health and safety. There are also the numbers of players who have already tested positive and gotten through the virus. Some teams will have higher numbers than others, which should help them keep players on the field.

It's a gamble, but the three leagues, and their smaller partners, but the rewards of making this happen will be worthwhile in the end. Of course, there is also a chance of failure and hearing the 'I told you so" from now to eternity.

