Lee Answers Questions on Strategic Plan Leads to more Questions

Vanderbilt University's athletic department release the first portion of their new strategic plan for the upgrade of athletic facilities campus-wide on Wednesday morning. Later that evening interim athletic director Candice Storey-Lee took her turn before the cameras to speak with media about the plan.

While Lee answered multiple questions concerning the plan, in the end, there were more questions that remain unanswered.

Lee did her best, and gave a thoughtful and thorough answer, even when she wasn't really providing much in terms of actual specifics concerning the questions being asked.

Depending on how you want to interpret her answers, one could surmise that this was just more of the same ole, same ole kick the can down the road Vanderbilt move as has been seen in these parts for the last three decades when it comes to the universities athletic facilities.

That may indeed turn out to be the case when all is said and done, but Lee said enough that she placed herself on the hook so to speak for fans to be able to hold her, and the university accountable for something coming from this whole plan.

Just how much of this plan that is actually ever implemented remains to be seen, and until there are actually plans made public that describes in detail what, where and the cost of more than just the announced locker room upgrades announced Wednesday, people will remain skeptical of this whole thing.

As of today, even a published plan might not be enough for some longtime Commodores fans and alums. It might just take actually seeing shovels in the ground to prove the university is finally ready to make the necessary commitment to its long-suffering programs and fans.