Mock Draft: Tennessee Titans Select Vanderbilt Commodores Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Greg Arias

Mock drafts have become one of the biggest things going in the world of sports when it comes to the guessing game of where certain players will be selected in their respective professional sports drafts. 

While these projections are fun and entertaining both for the fans to read and media to write because there is no right or wrong, only guesswork and sometimes hope of a team adding a specific talent to their roster. 

Such is the case for the Tennessee Titans as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft where the local beat writers who cover the team are hard at work trying to fill the team roster with the talent to fit the needs of the Titans. 

John Glennon of The Athletic has covered the Titan for many years and on Wednesday he published his Titans 2.0 seven-round mock draft for readers.

Glennon selected seven players in the seven rounds for the Titans, with one player having a local connection to Nashville. 

Former Vanderbilt standout running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a native Nashvillian who prepped at Pearl-Cohn High School before initially signing with the University of Illinois before transferring back home to finish his college career with the Commodores. 

The Titans are in need of a running back to pair with Derrick Henry and Vaughn has been mentioned many times as a fit for both the team and their system. 

Glennon took Vaughn in the fifth round of his mock this week, writing this about Vaughn and the reason for the selection. 

Fifth round (174th overall)

Player: Ke’Shawn Vaughn
School: Vanderbilt
Position: Running back
Height, weight: 5-10, 214

Reasoning: In the short term, the Titans need a running back who can give Derrick Henry a breather from time to time and also catch passes coming out of the backfield. Vaughn wasn’t necessarily a prolific pass catcher during his tenure with the Commodores, but he did flash ability in that department during his senior season, posting 28 receptions for 270 yards and one touchdown. It’s more Vaughn’s running style that might intrigue the Titans, as he looks like a good fit in a system designed for Henry. Pro Football Focus describes Vaughn as “a one-cut runner whose game was made to run in a zone scheme in the NFL.” NFL.com’s Zierlein evaluates Vaughn, a Nashville native, the same way, writing that “he’s best suited to compete as a backup in a one-cut rushing attack from under center where he can build momentum and create yards after contact.” Vaughn is a physically punishing back, but he also has the speed to run away from defenders.

While Vaughn would be happy just to hear his name called at any point in the draft, having it called by the Titans and allowing him to play in the NFL, in his home city would be a dream come true. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

