Myocarditis: Reason to Cancel Football, or Not?

It might seem repetitive to say that when it comes to the COVID-19 coronavirus, doctors and medical experts can't seem to agree on many issues surrounding the novel virus that's created a worldwide pandemic and sent the United States into a five-month battle of almost everyone.

So why bore you with more doctors' opinions on the subject when we lay-persons have no real idea, and most people choose to follow the words of those whos findings fit our own beliefs on the issue? Well, a news report from Memphis shared information from another medical professional on the subject of myocarditis.

What is myocarditis? In simple terms, it is the inflammation of the heart muscle that can be caused by many different things, but usually viruses.

We could get into an extended definition or explanation copied and pasted from some medical page, but that's a sufficient enough description for most people to understand it is likely serious when it deals with the heart.

On Thursday, Geoff Calkins of the Daily Memphian published an article in which he spoke with Dr. Jason Johnson, associate chief of pediatric cardiology — and director of the cardiac MRI — at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, in Memphis.

While the story shares many comments from Dr. Johnson, the crux of the article can be summed up in one quote.

"In my opinion, the concern of myocarditis, or possible myocarditis from COVID-19, is not a reason to cancel sports," Dr. Jason Johnson said.

The article featured a Q & A with Johnson, who shared his expert medical opinions, including this.

"Q: Once you diagnose it, do the patients do OK?" "A: The vast majority of the patients recover and recover completely. It is extremely rare to have significant cardiovascular outcomes from myocarditis but it can happen. So sudden death and decreased heart function needing multiple medications can happen, but it’s very rare. It’s really not that common. Most patients who get this will recover with normal heart function over a period of time."

There you have it, Twitter experts, another medical professional who you can disagree and debate with them. As for me, I'll share information and leave the doctoring to the actual professionals.