VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

New Additions To Vanderbilt Staff Should Help Mason

Greg Arias

Considering the just-completed season for Vanderbilt and head coach Derek Mason, this weekend's announcement of the hiring of Tom Finch and Ted Roof to fill the vacant offensive and defensive coordinator positions for the Commodores, that's homerun news for a program that desperately needs positive. 

OFFENSE

Finch comes to the Commodores from Louisiana Tech where he spent the last four seasons on Skip Holtz staff as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. He has a long history of college coaching including stops at Boston College, East Carolina, and South Florida.    

During his time in Ruston, his offenses have been part of four consecutive bowl wins, including this season's New Orleans Bowl victory over UAB.  His offense ranked 32cd nationally averaging 326.2 yards per game while finishing 26th in scoring at 32.5 ppg as the Bulldogs completed the season 10-3.

"I have followed Todd for several years, and he's consistently developed innovative and productive offensive attacks," Mason said. "I look forward to Todd leading our offense into an exciting future."

Finch certainly has his work cut out for himself at Vanderbilt as he will have to find a quarterback which will likely be one of the three new signees after the announcement earlier this offseason that Mo Hasan was entering the transfer portal. 

DEFENSE

Roof is no stranger to the south and the SEC, having served at Auburn as their defensive coordinator during the 2010 season where the Tigers won the national championship behind Cam Newton.  

In 2019 his Appalachian State defense finished the season allowing just 20.0 ppg while giving up on average just over 300 yards per game. Both stats placed them in the top-40 nationally as the Mountaineer finished their season 13-1, including an Independence Bowl victory over Miami. 

Having 32 years of coaching experience, Roof knows the game and his other stops along with Auburn include Georgia Tech, Penn State, Minnesota, UCF and Duke, where he also was the head coach for four seasons.

"Attracting Ted Roof to join the Commodores as defensive coordinator is a huge win for our program," Mason said.

The Commodores return the majority of their defense from last season, meaning Roof will have some experienced players to choose from when putting together his starting lineup in 2020.   

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nesmith, Pippen Jr. On Loss To SMU

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt dropped a tough one Saturday night in their overtime loss to SMU. Aaron Nesmith and Scottie Pippen Jr. spoke with the media following the game.

Stackhouse Talks Final Play Of Regulation Versus SMU

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt men's basketball team lost a 15 point second-half lead Saturday and fell to SMU in overtime. Head coach Jerry Stackhouse explains the final play of regulation that would have won the game in regulation.

Commodores Lose Double-Digit Lead, Fall 92-81 In OT To SMU

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores built a 15 point second half lead before falling in overtime to SMU, 92-81.

BREAKING: Vanderbilt Adds Three To Staff, Roof, Fitch Named Coordinators

Greg Arias

Head Coach Derek Mason has announced the additions of three new coaches to his staff, including two coordinators.

Vanderbilt Quick Hitters: SMU Mustangs Edition

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores host the SMU Mustangs tonight at Memorial Gym in an 8 pm tipoff.

Vanderbilt Ends Non-Conference Schedule Tonight, Hosting SMU

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team will play their final non-conference game of the season tonight when they welcome the SMU Mustangs to Memorial Gym. The game will begin at 8 p.m.

Corbin Inducted Into ABCA Baseball Hall OF Fame

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Coaching Changes Continue With Commodores Football Staff

Greg Arias

Another day, another assistant football coaching change coming for the Commodores as cornerbacks coach Terrance Brown has reportedly left the staff.

Commodores Blow Out Auburn 77-55 In Conference Opener

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt women's basketball team won their 11th game of the season and first of the new decade on Thursday night, blowing out Auburn 77-55 at Memorial Gym in their SEC opener.

Commodore Women Open SEC Play Tonight

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores wone's basketball team are off to a 10-3 start, having won their last five games. They open conference play tonight, hosting Auburn at Memorial Gym.