NFC Title Game Features Two Vanderbilt Commodores Stars for Philadelphia Eagles
The Vanderbilt Commodores are going to have two players representing the program during this weekend's NFC Championship game for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Commodores standout linebacker and defensive back Oren Burks as well as former running back who doubled as a linebacker for points of his Vanderbilt career Khari Blasingame both are key pieces of the Eagles and have stepped up in big roles this season.
Blasingame, who played for the Commodores from 2015-2018, signed initially to Vanderbilt as a linebacker and started seven games on defense as a freshman. After his freshman year, he made the full time switch to running back and had a nice sophomore year in 2016.
With 97 attempts, Blasingame rushed for 449 yards and 10 touchdowns, posting similar stats as a senior in 2018. Though he would go undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, he's found a way to stick around in the league spending stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Chicago Bears before arriving to Philadelphia where he's played mostly in a special teams role this season.
Burks on the other hand has played a major role in the Eagles playoff run thus far. Forcing a fumble on a kickoff last week in a win over the Green Bay Packers and stepping into the starting linebacker role due to injury against the Los Angeles Rams, Burks made six tackles in the victory to advance the Eagles into the next round.
A third round selection by the Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Burks had a decorated career with the Commodores. Appearing in 45 games between 2014-2017, Burks wrapped up his Vanderbilt career with 237 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five interceptions, and a defensive touchdown in a 2015 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats which led to him being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
After defeating Rams last week in the snow, the Eagles advanced to host their division rival Washington Commanders this weekend with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.
It would be the second Super Bowl appearance for Burks who spent two years with the San Francisco 49ers from 2022-2023 and the first for Blasingame.
If Commodores fans were looking for a team to root for over the conclusion of the NFL playoffs, it appears Philadelphia is that team.
Keep an eye on both Burks and Blasingame in Eagles green this weekend as they continue to bring pride to their alma mater.