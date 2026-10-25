No, It's Not Fair To Wonder 'What If' With Kenny Minchey and Vanderbilt Football. Not With This Supporting Cast

LEXINGTON, KY—Kenny Minchey dove over the goalline, catapulted into the end zone and Kroger Field erupted. This thing was over, and everyone in the building knew it. Minchey’s helmet was ripped off and he embraced the big blue crowd as if he owned this place with a yell at the top of his lungs.

Minchey earned a moment like that.

He made all the right plays, didn’t make the wrong ones and all but tore up a Vanderbilt defense that this coaching staff believed could be the best of the Clark Lea tenure. As a result, Minchey had his moment in the sun. In that moment, it was easy to think ‘what if’ considering Vanderbilt’s background with Minchey, but that isn’t entirely fair.

That’s not to say that Minchey wouldn’t have been in the picture if Vanderbilt didn’t flip Jared Curtis from Georgia. That, too, would be disingenuous. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said Thursday that Notre Dame’s staff reached out to him about Minchey when he informed them of his intentions to enter the transfer portal, but indicated that Vanderbilt had at least some questions about Minchey because of his lack of in-game snap experience. Vanderbilt did like Minchey and has clearly respected him since he played for former Vanderbilt offensive lineman Justin Geisinger at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School.

A world in which he ended up as Vanderbilt’s quarterback isn’t all that hard to fathom and may have been reality if Vanderbilt didn’t land Curtis, but Vanderbilt opted to go a different direction. Lea seems to know that his prior commitments to Curtis and returning quarterback Blaze Berlowitz didn’t allow it to make sense for Minchey to come home to Nashville, either.

“He’s a guy that’s squared away, loves football and is process driven,” Lea said Thursday. “I’m very happy to see him having success. I think for a local kid to find his way and to get into a system that fits him I think is awesome.”

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) passes during the fourth quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lea would be disingenuous if he said that Minchey made the wrong move by choosing that system over the one that he and Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck would’ve provided him with. He'd also be disingenuous in saying that he regrets all but looking to the future rather than winning now with Curtis at the helm. Curtis is clearly this program's guy, even if he has more developing to do. He clearly doesn't have the group around him to be a part of a competitive window in 2026, either.

Beck’s system has been questionable all season and hasn’t always put Curtis in a position to succeed. Not much about his surroundings on this Vanderbilt team have. Maybe Minchey would’ve ran Beck’s offense more smoothly than Curtis has, but he wouldn’t have changed the outlook of Vanderbilt’s season.

If things worked out with Minchey, he would have been one of the only transfer portal players that Lea and company spent their money wisely on. In all likelihood, he also wouldn’t have done the same things at Vanderbilt as he’s done at Kentucky. If he ended up at Vanderbilt, he wouldn’t have had anywhere near the run game or the offensive line he has to support him at Kentucky. He also wouldn’t have been backed up by as strong of a defense as he is in Lexington.

Minchey didn’t knock anyone’s socks off Saturday, but he was steady and looked like a veteran that could’ve helped Vanderbilt if it had struck a deal with him in the transfer portal. But, Vanderbilt demonstrated Saturday that it was never that simple. This group was never going to be a quarterback away from being competitive. It may have thought that it was when it deliberated over who was going to be its starter all offseason and into the first few weeks of the season, but it really wasn’t.

Maybe it was a year ago and Diego Pavia was the guy to take advantage, but this group isn’t even close to that. It ran for 0.9 yards per carry on Saturday–2.2 with sacks not factored in–racked up 75 yards in penalties and couldn’t get off the field on defense on Saturday. That was a microcosm of its season.

Lea likely doesn’t have the same enthusiasm in regard to Minchey’s success following Minchey’s 19-for-26 passing performance that netted him 203 yards through the air and led Kentucky to a 34-17 win as he did Thursday, but he doesn’t appear to have any regret in regard to how things played out. It’s far too early for Lea to develop that out of this situation.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt chose the long-term option here by taking Curtis, who outdueled Minchey on Saturday before turning the ball over twice to all but seal Vanderbilt’s fate. Saturday represented the choice Vanderbilt made in the late fall a year ago when it put all its chips in on landing Curtis. It knew this was the risk and perhaps the likely outcome, but it did it anyway.

Curtis was the more exciting quarterback on Saturday. He made the few best throws of the day and demonstrated that he has more NFL upside than any player that was on the field Saturday. He did things that nobody else can. He threw a few beautiful passes down the sideline. He was more consistent over the middle than he’s been at any point in his Vanderbilt career. Kentucky clearly limited what he could do with his legs, but his legs opened up other things for this group as a result.

He also fumbled in Vanderbilt’s own red zone and subsequently threw a game-sealing interception on a play that was clearly representative of him trying to overdo it.

Those were the mistakes that Minchey didn’t make Saturday.

“He’s a good player,” Vanderbilt linebacker Bryce Cowan said after asking to clarify who Kenny Minchey is in a moment that was both an indictment on Cowan and Vanderbilt’s defensive staff, but also an indicator of how Minchey got the job done–with poise and staying on schedule rather than heroics.

This Vanderbilt team can’t win consistently with merely a good player under center. It needs a complete superstar in order to do that. For a few quarters of its Saturday-night loss, Curtis looked like one. Yet, it still didn’t matter.

As a result, it’s entirely unfair to pin Vanderbilt’s Saturday loss on its decision to move forward with Curtis and all but take itself out of the running for Minchey. It’s entirely unfair to say that Vanderbilt made the wrong decision, too. Maybe it will be in three years, but it’s not now. Not with so much upside and room to go left in Curtis’ development.

Not with this team surrounding him.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram ,and TikTok for the latest news.