Pavia On Another Preseason Watch List: The Anchor

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is up for yet another award this offseason.
Pavia was named to the Manning Award Watch List earlier this week, which honors the top quarterback in the country after the conclusion of the college football season.
Pavia is coming off a year where threw for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for another 801 yards and eight scores. Pavia served as a spark plug and a leader as he led Vanderbilt to its first winning season and bowl appearance since 2013. The Commodores went 7-6, including a Birmingham Bowl victory over Georgia Tech with Pavia running the offense after he spent the two previous seasons at New Mexico State.
Pavia racked up a couple big wins his first year in Nashville, including a 40-35 win over then-No. 1 Alabama last October. Pavia helped Vanderbilt go 12-for-18 on third downs that night, which contributed in a major way to pulling off a major upset against the Crimson Tide.
In the Birmingham Bowl, Pavia won the MVP award with 160 passing yards and three touchdowns and ran for 85 more with another two touchdowns.
The Manning Award Watch List is the fourth preseason recognition Pavia has received. He is also on watch lists for the Walter Camp Award, the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
Did You Notice?
A few Vanderbilt baseball players have been making noise in the minor leagues as of late.
Spencer Jones, who is the No. 4 New York Yankees prospect, is leading all minor league hitters with 30 home runs. Jones hit .419 and 11 home runs in the month of July, which were both at the top of the minor league for July.
But that’s not all. Jones also led the minor league in on-base percentage (.477), slugging percentage (.946) and OPS (1.423).
In the Baltimore Orioles’ farm system, the O’s No. 2 prospect in Enrique Bradfield Jr. got three hits and scored three times in a rehab game with High-A Aberdeen.
Finally, former Commodore and Toronto Blue Jay prospect RJ Schreck has hit .291 and five home runs and 12 RBIs in 24 games with Triple-A Buffalo.
