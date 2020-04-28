Poll: Athletic Directors Believe We Will Have A College Football Season

Any positive news is good news right now, so results from a new poll should excite fans of college football.

Athletic directors in college football are confident that a season will take place in 2020-21, according to a poll conducted by Stadium. 114 of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) athletic directors polled determined 99% of ADs believe an upcoming college football season will occur in some form. The poll was conducted last week.

What does this mean in actuality for the start of the season?

According to the article written by Brett McMurphy, while there are still many unknowns, athletic directors who are working in conjunction with the NCAA and federal officials, some type of compromise seems likely.

"When exactly the season begins is the biggest question. Even though the start of college football is still four months away, 75 percent of the athletic directors believe the season will be delayed." “Given the medical and governmental leadership opinions, it is reasonable to believe some compromise to the start of the season lies ahead,” a Power Five AD said in McMurphy's article.

Despite the current optimism that the season will not be canceled, many believe it will not take place as scheduled. According to Stadium, 75% of athletic directors think the season will have to be delayed.

Still, a delayed season is better than no season at all no matter how you stack it, so the optimism being shown by athletic directors should offer hope to wary sports fans who are fearful of an entire calendar year without sports.

The economic impact on colleges and universities should football season not take place would be immense, specifically to some smaller, non-revenue producing sports.

Sports Illustrate's Elizabeth Swinton spoke with college athletics directors in a recent article she produced on the financial impacts of a lost season.

"In discussing a potential downturn in the college football economy, one Power 5 athletic director told Sports Illustrated, "We're all effed," if the season is severely affected."

Here's to hoping that even if the games must take place in empty stadiums, that at least they take place.

