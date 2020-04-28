CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Poll: Athletic Directors Believe We Will Have A College Football Season

Greg Arias

Any positive news is good news right now, so results from a new poll should excite fans of college football. 

Athletic directors in college football are confident that a season will take place in 2020-21, according to a poll conducted by Stadium. 114 of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) athletic directors polled determined 99% of ADs believe an upcoming college football season will occur in some form. The poll was conducted last week.

What does this mean in actuality for the start of the season?

According to the article written by Brett McMurphy, while there are still many unknowns, athletic directors who are working in conjunction with the NCAA and federal officials, some type of compromise seems likely. 

"When exactly the season begins is the biggest question. Even though the start of college football is still four months away, 75 percent of the athletic directors believe the season will be delayed."

“Given the medical and governmental leadership opinions, it is reasonable to believe some compromise to the start of the season lies ahead,” a Power Five AD said in McMurphy's article.

Despite the current optimism that the season will not be canceled, many believe it will not take place as scheduled. According to Stadium, 75% of athletic directors think the season will have to be delayed. 

Still, a delayed season is better than no season at all no matter how you stack it, so the optimism being shown by athletic directors should offer hope to wary sports fans who are fearful of an entire calendar year without sports. 

The economic impact on colleges and universities should football season not take place would be immense, specifically to some smaller, non-revenue producing sports.  

Sports Illustrate's Elizabeth Swinton spoke with college athletics directors in a recent article she produced on the financial impacts of a lost season. 

"In discussing a potential downturn in the college football economy, one Power 5 athletic director told Sports Illustrated, "We're all effed," if the season is severely affected."

Here's to hoping that even if the games must take place in empty stadiums, that at least they take place. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Makes Change To Targeting Rule For Football

In case you missed this, and some of us probably did, the NCAA has made a change to the targeting rule in college football.

Greg Arias

It's No Surprise, The SEC Dominated NFL Draft, Again

The SEC is the premier conference in the land when it comes to producing top talent for the NFL, and if that wasn't clear enough before, look no further than the final numbers from last weekend's NFL Draft.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft: Vanderbilt's Riley Neal Signs UDFA Deal With Broncos

Former Commodore quarterback Riley Neal has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft: Vanderbilt's Kalijia Lipscomb Signs UDFA Deal With Chiefs

Former Commodore Kalijia Lipscomb suffered through a long weekend of the NFL Draft, where he did not hear his name called.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft: Vanderbilt's Jared Pinkney Signs UDFA Deal With Falcons

Former Commodore Jared Pinkney suffered through a long weekend of the NFL Draft, where he did not hear his name called.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft: Vanderbilt's Vaughn Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the NFL franchise selected Vaughn with the 12th pick of the third round, No. 76 overall on Friday night.

Greg Arias

Akeem Odusipe Officially Signs With Vanderbilt Basketball

The 6'9" center joins Vanderbilt's men's basketball program

Greg Arias

NFL Draft Winners And Losers: SEC Edition

The SEC dominated the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but who won and who lost on the opening day of the selection process?

Greg Arias

SEC Dominates First Round Of NFL Draft

The Southeastern Conference broke its own record on Thursday night when the conference had 15 players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's John Augenstein Named Haskins Award Finalist

Senior golfer adds to his impressive list of honors.

Greg Arias