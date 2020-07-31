Previewing Vanderbilt's New Conference-Only Schedule for 2020

Most experts and fans believed the coming 2020 season would be a tough one for head coach Derek Mason and his Vanderbilt Commodores football squad.

After a very winnable, and expected opening contest versus Mercer, the slate of remaining games became tougher, with non-conference matchups against Colorado State and Louisiana Tech being tough, but potentially winnable games.

Prognosticators had the Commodores falling to Kansas State in Manhattan and going o-for-the SEC slate of games, even losing to Missouri, the only team they defeated in conference play last season. And that's with Tigers having a new head coach and staff.

Now that Alabama has replaced Mercer, and one of the other non-con games filled by Mississippi State, the odds of the Commodores winning a single game this time around have likely diminished rapidly.

Before the pandemic, however, the Commodores didn't have the lowest odds of being the worst team in the league. That honor belonged to Arkansas, as the Razorbacks and their first-time, first-year head coach captured that dubious title.

So how will this conference-only 2020 schedule playout for Vanderbilt?

Keeping in mind that we don't know specific dates of games, here is the list of ten games with a quick prediction.

Alabama- Yeah, right! LOSS

Mississippi State- Tough and likely too much for a young Commodore offense looking to find its way with a new starting quarterback and skill players supporting them. LOSS

Missouri- The Tigers appear to be the most winnable game on the schedule for the Commodores, given the recent developments. A new year coach and uncertainty at many positions mean that even on the road, the Commodores have a chance here. Defense wins, so give Mason and his team this one. WIN

Georgia- See Alabama! LOSS

Ole Miss- The Rebels visit West End, and they have some issues and a new head coach in Lane Kiffin, who is an offensive guru that will have a returning started at quarterback and a running game. Can the Commodores defense control the ground attack of a team that ran over, through, and around them lat season in Oxford? TOSS UP

Kentucky- The Big Blue might have their best team in school history, and the get starting quarterback Terry Wilson back from injury. They batter the Commodores last season with a wide receiver taking snaps, and this time it's in Lexington. LOSS

South Carolina- Will Muschamp and his fighting chickens visit Nashville and have a returning started under center in Ryan Hilinski. Their offense lost some talented playmakers, and their defense lost a top-10 NFL draft pick on defense, so there are issues there. Can the Commodores win? There's a chance, but doubtful. LOSS

Florida- It's here, and it's a not going to happen. LOSS

Texas A & M- Welcome to College Station and another negative result. LOSS

Tennessee- This one is in Nashville, where the Doreshave had recent success, and I'm not as high on Jeremy Pruitt's Vols as some. However, I'm not crazy enough to think that a Commodores squad that's been battered through nine games will have much left for a UT team that could be fighting for a bowl game in their last contest of the season. LOSS

It's ugly, and I hate writing it, but to be honest, it's the best-case scenario and probably a stretch to even give them one win and one toss-up when the majority of others will saddle the Commodores with winless projections.

However, that's why they play the games, right?

