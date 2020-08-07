CommodoreCountry
Quarterback Battles Highlight SEC Preseason

Greg Arias

The SEC is the best conference in all of college football, and while some might argue, the proof is found on the field in the talent on display each week. 

So as teams begin to prepare for the start of a new season, the focus turns to the players who will lead their respective teams at quarterback. As of now, at least seven of the league's 14 teams could see at least some form of competition for that position. 

Teams like Alabama and Florida have accomplished quarterbacks returning who saw starting action in 2019. At the same time, both sides have highly recruited, talented players who are looking to claim the spot for themselves. 

In Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs might have the most intriguing battle in the nation where a pair of transfer quarterbacks are set to duke it out to lead one of the most talented groups of athletes anywhere.   

Missouri is also anticipating a battle, where whoever wins the role will become the third new starter in as many seasons for the Tigers.  

Lane Kiffin's first season in Oxford should also see a battle to lead his high powered offense, while Tennessee will have a returning starter and a couple of young players looking to win the role on the hill. 

Vanderbilt is prepared for a four-person battle royale where two JUCO transfers and two true freshmen will see who can take the role in Nashville. 

The conference has seen multiple teams enter a season with questions and a battle for the quarterback position, but perhaps none like what we will witness this season. Even if someone wins the job in camp, that doesn't mean they will be able to keep it all season because of the talent behind them. 

THE CONTENDERS 

Alabama: 

Projected Starter: Mac Jones with Bryce Young the challenger     

Florida: 

Projected Starter: Kyle Traks with Emory Jones, the challenger

Georgia: 

Projected Starter: Jamie Newman, the Wake Forrest transfer, has been the guy, but now that former Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels is eligible, he will challenge. 

Missouri: 

Projected Starter: Shawn Robinson with Taylor Powell & Connor Bazelak challenging. 

Ole Miss: 

ProjectedStarter: John Rhys Plumlee with Matt Corral challenging. 

Tennessee: 

Projected Starter: Jarrett Guarantano with Brian Mauer, JT Shrout & Harrison Bailey challenging. 

Vanderbilt: 

Projected Starter: Danny Clark with Ken Seals, Michael Wright, and Jeremy Moussa challenging. 

Let the fun begin. 

