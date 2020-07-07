Report: UK Looking Into Plans For 50% Fan Capacity for Football, Basketball

CommodoreCountry
Greg Arias

On Tuesday afternoon from Kentucky Sports Radio missed a report that is the first possibly clear indication of what could become of fan attendance at college football in 2020 and basketball in the 2020-21 season. 

According to the report by Tyler Thompson, University of Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart has reportedly spoken with donors of the university's athletic department, informing them of possible scenarios for fans at both football and basketball games in the coming season. 

Thompson writes that among the possible scenarios being considered by UK officials, is limiting fan capacity to 50% for both sports.     

The plan under consideration would mean that Kroger Field would host a crowd of 30,500 and 10,272 for Rupp Arena.

Nothing is set in stone and restrictions could vary from state to state depending on guidelines from their governments, this is the first indication from a Power Five conference member that such plans are strong consideration. 

As for Vanderbilt, there has been no indication as to their plans for fans in the coming season at this time. 

There have also been no definitive statements from the SEC or NCAA as to potentially setting limits for all schools across the nation to ensure competitive balance in home crowd size. 

This could change in the coming weeks, but at least it is some clear indication that at least half capacity is a genuine possibility in Lexington. 

