CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

SEC Announces Additions to Complete 10-Game Schedules

Greg Arias

The Southeastern Conference announced the newest additions to each of the 14 member institutions scheduled on Friday, thus completing the 10-game schedule for each team. 

While the exact schedule dates have yet to be released, at least now teams can know and begin planning for who the two new additions will be on their slate. 

It has been speculated since the announcement of the conference moving to the 10-game conference-only format that the Vanderbilt Commodores would have Alabama and Mississippi State added to their worksheet. Still, those rumors have been quiet since the announcement of a potentially different method of adding the teams became public. 

Now with today's release, we know who will be making a visit to Nashville and where the Commodore will be heading on their added road trip. 

For the second season in a row, LSU will visit Nashville-someone restock the bars- as the Tigers will enter as the defending national champs. 

The Commodores road game addition will be a visit to Starkville, Ms. to face the Bulldogs and their new head coach Mike Leach. 

Getting to see Leach in the postgame might be the only redeeming portion of a trip to Starkville. 

There you have it, the Commodore's new additions to complete their ten-game SEC conference-only schedule for 2020. 

All dates for each game will be announced in the coming days as the schedule will be adjusted, so none of the previous dates could apply as to which week the COmmodores will see specific teams. 

Buckle up, here we go. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Announces Initial Medical Protocols

Requirements and testing strategies will continue to be updated.

Vanderbilt University

Former Commodore Linebacker Looking to get Paid in NFL

Zach Cunningham has become one of the better young linebackers in the NFL, and now he's close to cashing in.

Greg Arias

Quarterback Battles Highlight SEC Preseason

As many as seven SEC teams enter the beginning of practice with potential quarterback competitions.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football gets Commitment from Ohio Linebacker AJ Campbell

Head coach Derek Mason and the Commodores got another commitment on Thursday.

Greg Arias

Let's Be Honest, Money is the Reason for the Season

Now that Division II and III have pulled the plug on all fall sports championships, Division I is the last man standing with the intention to play.

Greg Arias

Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll Released

Who's No. 1 according to the college football coaches?

Greg Arias

NCAA's Emmert: "It's Going to have to be Each Institution"

It's a crapshoot as to whether or not college football's coming season can find its way to the end.

Greg Arias

Commodores Must Find Answers on O-Line for 2020

While the Vanderbilt Commodores struggled as a team collectively last season, perhaps no group was as bad as their offensive line.

Greg Arias

Three Key Commodores on Defense for 2020

Which three players on defense must step up in 2020 for the Vanderbilt Commodores?

Greg Arias

Three Key Commodores on Offense for 2020

Which three players on offense must step up in 2020 for the Vanderbilt Commodores?

Greg Arias