SEC Announces Additions to Complete 10-Game Schedules

The Southeastern Conference announced the newest additions to each of the 14 member institutions scheduled on Friday, thus completing the 10-game schedule for each team.

While the exact schedule dates have yet to be released, at least now teams can know and begin planning for who the two new additions will be on their slate.

It has been speculated since the announcement of the conference moving to the 10-game conference-only format that the Vanderbilt Commodores would have Alabama and Mississippi State added to their worksheet. Still, those rumors have been quiet since the announcement of a potentially different method of adding the teams became public.

Now with today's release, we know who will be making a visit to Nashville and where the Commodore will be heading on their added road trip.

For the second season in a row, LSU will visit Nashville-someone restock the bars- as the Tigers will enter as the defending national champs.

The Commodores road game addition will be a visit to Starkville, Ms. to face the Bulldogs and their new head coach Mike Leach.

Getting to see Leach in the postgame might be the only redeeming portion of a trip to Starkville.

There you have it, the Commodore's new additions to complete their ten-game SEC conference-only schedule for 2020.

All dates for each game will be announced in the coming days as the schedule will be adjusted, so none of the previous dates could apply as to which week the COmmodores will see specific teams.

Buckle up, here we go.

