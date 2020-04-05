CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

SEC Continues To Produce To Football Talent: Linebacker U

Greg Arias

There no denying that when it comes to producing the top football talent in the country, the Southeastern Conference is second to none in the numbers of players they provide the NFL on a yearly basis. 

Recently Sports Illustrated began a series examining which schools should be named the top producer at each position. 

Today we share with you Linebacker U, which happens to be an SEC team, and it will be of no surprise to fans of the conference.  

While the Vanderbilt Commodores are not included in the top producers at this position, two former Commodores are making names for themselves in the NFL. 

Both Zach Cunningham and Oren Burks have become names recognizable around NFL circles for their play in the league and should be a source of pride for fans and the program for what they have accomplished since leaving campus for the next level.   

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Continues To Produce To Football Talent: Wide Receiver U

Sports Illustrated has been producing a series of articles reexamining which schools are generating the most talent at each position, and the SEC has teams in the mix for each position.

Greg Arias

Sports Illustrated Inaugural High School All-American Basketball: Third Team

Sports Illustrated's inaugural high school basketball All-American team has been released.

Greg Arias

Sports Illustrated Inaugural High School All-American Basketball: First Team And POY Jalen Green

Sports Illustrated's inaugural high school basketball All-American team has been released, and we introduce the National High School Player of the Year, Jalen Green.

Greg Arias

Sports Illustrated Inaugural High School All-American Basketball: Second Team

Sports Illustrated's inaugural high school basketball All-American team has been released.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft Rankings: Big Board, No Commodores But That Means Nothing

The Vanderbilt Commodores have three players in the upcoming NFL Draft, and while none of them are in the first round or top-100 players, that doesn't mean that they won't be drafted and find a place in the league.

Greg Arias

College Baseball "Super-Class" in 2021 As Some Seniors Could Return

However things work out in college baseball for the 2021 season, there's no doubt that some teams could become a so-called "super-class" with the return of some seniors for an extra year of eligibility.

Greg Arias

College Football Coaches And The New World At Home

Everyone is making adjustments to their lives during this time, including college football coaches who are usually some of the busiest people this time of year.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Senior Golfer Mastering The Circumstances

Commodores senior John Augenstein hopes to return to Augusta National and Masters.

Greg Arias

Thank You Vanderbilt Commodore Nation

Vanderbilt senior Harrison Ray offers his perspective, insight and thanks

Greg Arias

Today's discussion: Which game all-time game would you choose to call…

Greg Arias