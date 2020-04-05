SEC Continues To Produce To Football Talent: Wide Receiver U

There no denying that when it comes to producing the top football talent in the country, the Southeastern Conference is second to none in the numbers of players they provide the NFL on a yearly basis.

Recently Sports Illustrated began a series examining which schools should be named the top producer at each position.

Today we share with you Wide Receiver U, which again is not an SEC team, but as Clemson grabbed the top spot over No.2 Ohio State with Alabama (3), Georgia (4) and Tennessee (9) all appearing in the top ten from the SEC.

Former Commodore standout Jordan Matthews continues to his journeyman career in the league while Kalijah Lipscomb will likely join him following the coming NFL Draft in April as former Vanderbilt players in the league.