SEC Network to Broadcast Vanderbilt Spring Game

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The SEC Network will kick off two weeks of spring football coverage with the Black and Gold Spring Game on April 3 from the Vanderbilt campus.

Coverage of the Black and Gold Spring Game will start at 7 p.m. from Vanderbilt Stadium. The game is free to the public.

The network will provide live coverage of the Vanderbilt spring finale on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt became the first SEC program to open spring drills when they started practice on Feb. 25. The team will return to the practice field on March 10 to begin four consecutive weeks of preparation leading to the Black and Gold Spring Game.

The Commodores are looking to rebound from a 3-9 season in 2019, one year after playing the Texas Bowl. The squad returns 17 starters from last year and 53 letter winners – 30 on defense, 19 on offense and four on special teams.

Head coach Derek Mason’s Commodores also are introducing new systems on both sides of the ball with the arrival of offensive coordinator Todd Fitch and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

The Commodores will open a seven-game home slate in Vanderbilt Stadium by hosting Mercer on Sept. 5.

Vanderbilt on the road to face Bama as Regular Season draws to a close

Vanderbilt and Alabama faceoff tonight in Tuscaloosa in the next to last game of the SEC regular season for both teams.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Bama Edition Part II

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide face off for the second time this season later tonight in Tuscaloosa.

Greg Arias

Stackhouse Talks Saben Lee and Ole Miss

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse shared his thoughts on Saben Lee's struggles last Saturday versus Ole Miss.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report: Homestand Wrapping Up

The Commodores conclude an 11-game homestand on Tuesday, but the week that was was a pretty good one, all things considered.

Greg Arias

Thomas Blast Lifts Commodores to game and Series win over Hawaii

Vanderbilt’s Isaiah Thomas walks off Hawaii with three-run homer in 11th inning

Greg Arias

Commodores win Streak ends at nine as Hawaii wins game two

Game two of the three-game set as the Vanderbilt Commodores played host to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Hawkins Field.

Greg Arias

Commodores Blown out of Oxford as Ole Miss Rolls

The Vanderbilt Commodores fell behind 12 points early, came back to take a lead and then the Rebels poured it on in a rout.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Ole Miss Edition

Vanderbilt travels to Oxford, Ms. to face the Ole Miss Rebels at noon Saturday as the regular season has just three games remaining for the Commodores.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt and Ole Miss Battle in Oxford as Regular Season Winds down

The Vanderbilt men's basketball team have just two regular season road trips remaining as they travel to Oxford to face Ole Miss at noon Saturday.

Greg Arias

Eight Straight wins for Commodores

Greg Arias