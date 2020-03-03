SEC Network to Broadcast Vanderbilt Spring Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The SEC Network will kick off two weeks of spring football coverage with the Black and Gold Spring Game on April 3 from the Vanderbilt campus.

Coverage of the Black and Gold Spring Game will start at 7 p.m. from Vanderbilt Stadium. The game is free to the public.

The network will provide live coverage of the Vanderbilt spring finale on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt became the first SEC program to open spring drills when they started practice on Feb. 25. The team will return to the practice field on March 10 to begin four consecutive weeks of preparation leading to the Black and Gold Spring Game.

The Commodores are looking to rebound from a 3-9 season in 2019, one year after playing the Texas Bowl. The squad returns 17 starters from last year and 53 letter winners – 30 on defense, 19 on offense and four on special teams.

Head coach Derek Mason’s Commodores also are introducing new systems on both sides of the ball with the arrival of offensive coordinator Todd Fitch and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

The Commodores will open a seven-game home slate in Vanderbilt Stadium by hosting Mercer on Sept. 5.