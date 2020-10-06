SEC Power Rankings Entering Week Three

It was another crazy Saturday in the SEC in week two where we saw the Arkansas Razorbacks win their first league game since 2017, knocking off the team that took down the defending national champs in week one.

Now two weeks into this 2020 conference-only scheduling format, what craziness might we see in week three? Who knows, but here are the rankings from Commodore Country as we work our way towards another unpredictable Saturday in the SEC.

Looking at the standings might give one a case of Vertigo, as there are currently four undefeated teams, six 1-1 teams, and four teams sitting winless at 0-2 through the first two weeks.

What's even crazier is that all the 1-1 teams come from the West while the four 0-2 squads are all from the East. The East does sport three of the undefeated teams with Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, while Alabama is the lone West team still perfect.

SEC POWER RANKINGS: WEEK TWO

1) Alabama: The Tide rolled over, around, and through the Aggies, in week two, as Mac Jones looked near perfect in dismantling Jimbo Fisher's team.

2) Florida: The Gators had some bad moments, but were never really threatened by their former head coach Will Muschamp and his Gamecocks.

3) Georgia: The Bulldogs might have the best defense in the SEC, and their offense seems to be improving. They didn't need much offense Saturday, as their defenders manhandled the Gus Bus and held Auburn to just two field goals in a 27-6 throttling of the Tigers in Athens.

4) Tennessee: The Vols haven't been tested yet, having faced South Carolina and Missouri, but that changes this week when Georgia rolls into Neyland Stadium. At least for now, Tennessee is No.4 after a 2-0 start and a solid win over the Tigers Saturday.

5)LSU: The Tigers dropped their season opener at home to a team that then lost to Arkansas in week two. How can Ed O's team possibly be No. 5? Well, they are still LSU, and they hammered Vanderbilt (as expected) Saturday in Nashville, and there isn't anyone else more deserving of this spot this week.

6) Auburn: One could argue the Tigers should be one spot higher, but after the disastrous offensive showing against UGA, it's hard to put them ahead of an LSU team' whose offense is rolling, despite their one loss.

Here's where it gets tricky. Throw them in a bag and draw them out.

7) Texas A & M: The Aggies are a very average football team at best right now. They struggled to beat Vanderbilt at home and then not only lost but got embarrassed by giving up 52 to Bama in Tuscaloosa. Losing to the Tide isn't bad, but how they looked doing it made it hard to put them here.

8: Ole Miss: Welcome to the party Lane Train, as the Fighting Kiffin's went to Lexington and got a conference win in one of the craziest games we might see all season.

9: Arkansas: How much did we have to drink to put the Hogs this high? Not much considering. They have to be ahead of Mike Leach's Bulldogs after they defeated them last week. We don't expect Arkansas to remain here, but two weeks in with a 1-1 record, they are for now.

10: Mississippi State: Yes, they beat LSU, the defending national champs, but then lost to a team that hadn't won a conference game in three, yes, three years. Enjoy this spot this week Mike.

11) Kentucky: Talk about a team making me look bad; it's Mike Stoop's Cats. This was the team I thought would leap forward in 2020 with the return of their starting quarterback Terry Wilson and arguably the second-best offensive line in the league.

12) South Carolina: They're better than Missouri and Vanderbilt, but still have to go to Nashville and beat the Commodores this week to prove it.

13) Missouri: Ehhh!

14) Vanderbilt: Not unexpected.

