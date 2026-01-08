Senior Commodores CB Enters Transfer Portal
While Vanderbilt has already welcomed several new additions to the roster by way of the transfer portal, the Commodores have also seen many of their own players opt to leave Nashville this offseason.
Clark Lea and the staff have now seen 16 players place their names in the transfer portal, the most recent of whom is senior cornerback Trudell Berry.
He took to social media to confirm the news on January 7.
Berry missed all of 2025 with an undisclosed issue, but prior to this past season, was a rotational piece for the Vanderbilt defense. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his new school.
Across his three seasons of play in Nashville, the Baytown, Texas native saw time in 24 games, compiling 29 tackles, two TFL's and six pass deflections. His best season came in 2023 as a sophomore where he earned 21 of his career tackles and four of his career pass breakups.
As a prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Berry was rated as a 4-Star athlete and was ranked as the No. 37 player at his position in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Before ultimately committing to and enrolling at Vanderbilt, he held offers from the University of Pennsylvania, Incarnate Word, Columbia, Utah State, Tulane, Sam Houston, Colorado State and Marshall.
Berry hails from Lee High School in aforementioned Baytown, Texas, and helped lead his team as a senior to a 7-3 overall record. He saw time at both wide receiver and defensive back, showing off his impressive skill set and versatility.
While it is certainly a loss for the Commodores to miss out on a player that has been with the program so long, Vanderbilt does already hold a commitment from Texas A&M transfer cornerback Cobey Sellers, and is apparently in talks with Tennessee transfer safety Boo Carter, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.
In all, while missing out on any players is less than ideal, the Commodores are seemingly very on top of bringing in new and exciting talent for next season.
Incoming Vanderbilt Transfers
- TE Maurice Veney, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. (Committed on 11/25/2025)
- TE Jayvontay Conner, 6-foot-4, 231 lbs. (Committed on 01/04/2026)
- OL Beau Johnson, 6-foot-6, 297 lbs. (Committed on 01/05/2026)
- DL Talan Carter, 6-foot-1, 300 lbs. (Committed on 01/05/2026)
- CB Cobey Sellers, 5-foot-11, 176 lbs. (Committed on 01/06/2026)
- IOL Lyndon Cooper, 6-foot-2, 310 lbs. (Committed 01/07/2026)
- P Tyler Ebel, 6-foot-4, 235 lbs. (Committed 01/08/2026)
Outgoing Vanderbilt Transfers
- CB Trudell Berry
- EDGE Linus Zunk
- IOL Cooper Starks (Committed to South Dakota State on 01/06/2026)
- LB Jailen Ruth
- LB Randon Fontenette
- OT Misael Sandoval
- RB AJ Newberry
- RB Chase Gillespie
- TE Larry Benton III
- TE Witt Edwards
- QB Jeremy St-Hilaire
- QB Drew Dickey (Committed to Arkansas State on 01/04/2025)
- WR Tre Richardson
- WR Chance Fitzgerald
- WR Jeremiah Dillon
- WR Boski Barrett
