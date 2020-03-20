Ten Commodores Players that Would have Benefitted most from Spring Practice

The cancellation of spring football practice and spring games will have an impact on all college football teams, those who struggled last season like the Vanderbilt Commodores or others who underwent coaching or coordinator changes will feel an even bigger impact as players lost valuable time with which they could have learned more of the new schemes they will be asked to run in 2020.

The Commodores made coordinator changes on both sides of the ball following a three-win season last year, so players, regardless of their time in the program are now scrambling to learn their new assignments and earn their roles and playing time. Losing 12 practices- they did practice three days- will stunt the development of what is already projected to be a bad team next season.

Here are ten Commodores who would have benefitted most from the spring.

QUARTERBACK KEN SEALS

The highly decorated freshman from Weatherford, Tx. is in a battle with three others to earn the starting spot when the season opens September 5. He along with JUCO transfer Jeremy Mussa were the only two on-campus and participating in spring drills, so this lost time won't help Seals as he battles to earn the position. Though he looked comfortable and showed leadership in the first practice of spring before the remainder was canceled, the loss of 12 practices won't help Seals.

QUARTERBACK JEREMY MUSSA

Like Seals, the JUCO transfer was working to learn the system and fighting for his chance to become the starter. Losing 12 practices will put him and Seals in an even tougher battle when fellow JUCO Danny Clark and freshman Michael Wright join the fray this summer in a four-way battle to lead the offense. This also hurts the team overall because whoever wins the battle will be working with even less practice time under their belts in Todd Finch's offense.

WIDE RECEIVER CAM JOHNSON

Though Johnson, a redshirt sophomore had established himself as a productive player a season ago, he too is working in a new system and with the graduation of Kalijah Lipscomb as the team's leading receiver, Johnson could have used the work in spring to continue his development.

TIGHT END BEN BRESNAHAN and GAVIN SCHOENWALD

Like Johnson, Bresnahan and Schoenwald saw playing time last season and with the loss of Jared Pinkney to graduation, the Commodores need one of their young tight ends to step up.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN MALIK LANGHAM

The redshirt sophomore who transferred from Florida after one season in Gainesville is thought to be one of the most physically talented players on the Commodores defensive line. Spring would have been huge for the gifted athlete as he works to learn the system and win playing time for new defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

RUNNING BACK KEYON BROOKS

Brooks is one of five back battling to replace Ke'Shawn Vaughn in 2020, and for Brooks, who was second on the depth chart last season, spring was to be a time for him to try to distance himself from the other contenders.

LINEBACKER ELIJAH MCCALLISTER

Though he saw a significant amount of time last season, McAllister, a redshirt sophomore needed the spring to take another step in his development in technique and learning the new system.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN TYLER STEEN

Another redshirt sophomore, Steen might well be the Commodore's best offensive lineman but losing this time, just like the others will hurt his learning curve on the new system and development across the board.

CORNERBACK BJ ANDERSON

A redshirt freshman, Anderson found minutes last season and has the opportunity to see a significant increase in playing time in 2020, but being robbed of the work of spring will slow that development.

Again, the loss of spring is a negative for everyone, but these ten players are in the unique position of being at, or near the top of the depth chart to become starters or fill vital roles as key backups.

The importance of summer will be huge for all teams, but for one with as many young and inexperienced players returning from a bad season will be even greater for the Commodores hopes in 2020.