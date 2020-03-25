CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

The Curious Case of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, The NCAA, and a GoFundMe Account

Greg Arias

Clemson University star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend Marrisa Mowry wanted to do something to help the people and their families affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that currently has most of the country locked down inside their homes with little going on around them in the rest of the country. 

While Lawrence is the big name, his girlfriend is also an athlete at Clemson, so when the school's compliance office found out about the GoFundMe campaign, which was a violation of NCAA rules, they immediately ordered the young couple to stop their fundraising efforts. 

 Almost immediately when the news of Lawrence and Mowry's activities being stopped reached the news, the NCAA was labeled ti bad guys once again, although this time it seems that wasn't actually the case.

According to Lawrence, who posted about the issue on his personal Instagram page and a statement from the NCAA on the issue, the governing body of collegiate athletics was not behind the order to stop the campaign. 

“Everyone has made them out to be the bad guy, but it was more of just the rules that have already been in place,” Lawrence said. “They have done a really good job of responding and actually allowing us to do it,” wrote Lawrence on the Instagram account.

“We just wanted to say that it was not necessarily the NCAA doing anything bad,” he said. “They were not trying to stop us from raising money for this cause. It was more of just the rules that are in place that (Clemson’s) compliance department was following just to make sure we were in the clear as an organization, that we were doing things the right way.

“We weren’t exactly going by the rules, so we had to take that down and we were just trying to make sure we were okay. But the NCAA … shout out to the NCAA. Thank y’all so much for granting a waiver. They are allowing us to raise money now, to continue to raise money for what we were doing originally.”

At this moment, there are currently no Vanderbilt student-athletes that are engaged in such activities so there is nothing to worry about for Commodores fans at this point, and given this "bending of the rules" by the NCAA in this crazy time, the rules like this one were made to be broken. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"One Shining Moment" Postponed But Not Forgotten For Kevin Ingram

The NCAA tournament was canceled, but 'One Shining Moment' lives on this March, as we remember how close Kevin Ingram came to making it last season.

Greg Arias

Day Ten Living in Quarantine for COVID-19 And No Sports

Everyone has their own stories of what the last few weeks and days have been like as we as individuals, in our own cities and states across this nation deal with COVID-19. Today I thought I'd share my family's personal experiences during these uncertain times.

Greg Arias

Colorado Bill Allows NCAA Athletes to Profit Off Name, Likeness

Two states have now signed legislation to allow athletes to be paid for their likenesses, could Tennessee follow?

Greg Arias

Commodore Fans, Enjoy Tim Corbin Because He Gets It

In the big-time world of major college athletics very few coaches are as approachable and ready to talk to the media to promote a program like Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin.

Greg Arias

Decision Time for Nesmith, Where Might he be Drafted by NBA

Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith is still in the process of making his decision on entering the NBA Draft, but the deadlines are approaching.

Greg Arias

Coronavirus and Sports Time of the Essence for MLB - Sports

The coronavirus brought the sports world to a halt just as MLB was preparing to kick off its 2020 season. Sports Illustrated senior writer Tom Verducci explains how this impacts everyone, from transcendent talents like Mookie Betts and Mike Trout to unheralded minor leaguers and amateurs hoping for a shot at the big leagues.

Greg Arias

Bech Becomes Newest Commit to Commodores Football

Louisiana three-star wide receiver Jack Bech is the latest commitment for head coach Derek Mason and the Vanderbilt Commodores football program.

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt Football Coach Woody Widenhofer Passes Away

Sad news for the Vanderbilt Commodores and football world.

Greg Arias

NFL Game Pass & NBA League Pass Now Offered For Free During Crisis

If you are a sports fan you are likely suffering withdrawals right now, but there is relief for your lack of sports as both the NFL and NBA are now offering their Game and League Pass programming for free.

Greg Arias

Clarifying why SEC fans Should Be Aware of LSU, Wade Situation

Apparently the first article on this angered some fans around the conference, yes you Kentucky fans who are now defending your team's honor to me in mass.

Greg Arias