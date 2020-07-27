Everyone wants a college football season to be played!

Fans desperately need it for a sense of normalcy in this strange world we've been trapped in since March. Likewise, players and coaches want to compete and return the order to their lives. Athletic departments across the land are struggling with the financial implications of what a lost season would mean for non-revenue sports programs on their campuses without football season to help finance them.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde shared an article on Monday in which he characterized what decision-makers in college football have been doing that "the can has been kicked so far down the road that it has crossed state lines."

Forde isn't wrong, though that every time the "can" has been "kicked" it was with the hopes that something would change or that some revolutionary idea would follow that would guarantee a season.

Neither of those things seems possible, now with time closing in, it's time for those in charge to made the tough decisions and put plans into place for how things will work if there is a season.

Last week the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association, the governing body of high school sport in Tennessee, held a meeting of their board of control where a vote between four previously discussed options was voted on in regards to football and other spring sports.

While the options were somewhat tough to explain, and not necessary here, the point of this exercise is that the TSSAA, while having their detractors set out to produce a plan to conduct their season as best possible with the unknowns they face.

Their plan did just that, and it's a fair and balanced effort to include every conceivable scenario at this time.

Yes, I'm aware that college football is in a much different place, dealing with 50 states, each with their governor calling shots for their states. There are also local officials and the universities themselves, all having some measure of control as opposed to high school football in a single state.

However, it's now time for the NCAA and the Power Five conferences, who all seem determined to plow forward to come to the line and tell the nation what's going to happen.

The ACC is likely to make a decision and announcement on Wednesday, but the SEC and Big-12 seem poised to hold out a bit longer.

There might be one more kick fo the can be possible, but after that, they will either need to crush the can and replace it, or pick it up and play with it, because time is running out.

