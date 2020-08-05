Three Key Commodores on Offense for 2020

Every Vanderbilt Commodores football fan knows the quarterback situation entering 2020 is a question mark where four new players will battle for the most critical position on the field in leading the offense.

When it comes to naming the three key players for the Commodores offense this season, the quarterback is automatic. However, considering who will be the starter is the biggest unknown right now, we must look elsewhere to find three players who must step up to help whichever candidate starts under center.

Here are our three key players for the Commodores in 2020.

CAM JOHNSON

Now out of the shadow of Kalijah Lipscomb and Jared Pinkney as pass catchers, it's Johnson's turn to lead this group. He will have others around him who can produce, like Amir Abdur-Rahman, but Johnson must be the leader considering his lofty rankings entering the program.

In 2019, Johnson collected 30 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns in an offense that struggled to throw the football. Still, Johnson managed to average 10.6 yards per catch, meaning he was good for a first down almost every time he caught the football.

That kind of production will be needed from him and others this season to support whoever settles in under center even if that person changes from game to game.

JAMARI WAKEFIELD

A leg injury in week one last season cost Wakefield the remainder of his season; the senior-to-be is healthy and ready to return for the 2020 season. Wakefield is a powerful runner, and at 6'1" 220-pounds is the biggest back in the COmmodores stable this season.

Others like Keyon Brooks, who saw considerable time last season behind Vaughn, also return. Brooks managed 56 carries in 2019, gaining 252 yards and one touchdown. He averaged an impressive 4.5 yards per carry despite the struggles of his offensive line.

Still, it is Wakefield who, at least early on, seems to be the man who has the best resume to earn the No.1 spot at running back.

Wakefield is also a special teams stalwart, having surpassed 500 yards in kick return yards each of the two previous seasons before 2019's injury.

He and his fellow backs must step up to help the quarterbacks, but Wakefield must assume a leadership role as well.

BEN BRESNAHAN & GAVIN SCHOENWALD

Now that Jared Pinkney is in the NFL, the Commodores must find another tight end to replace what he brought to the table in 2018, that was missing from the offense last season.

Bresnahan (6'4" 245) and Shoenwald (6'4" 238) are both capable receivers who have the size and physicality to give the Commodores a presence to help control the middle of the field.

Both are sophomores, with some game experience and one, or both must step forward this season, as with the receivers and running backs, to help the new quarterback.

CONCLUSION

Even if these players produce breakthrough seasons offensively, there are no guarantees that it will be enough to provide a winning season for the Commodores in 2020, however, without at least two of these players. Or someone else at their position stepping to the forefront, we can guarantee it will be a long and losing season for Vanderbilt.