Three Vanderbilt Football Seniors Make Senior Bowl Top 300: The Anchor
Three seniors on Vanderbilt football have made the Senior Bowl Top 300 list.
Diego Pavia, Eli Stowers and Miles Capers made the list of athletes that could be participating in the Senior Bowl at the end of January, which is widely known as the college football all-star game. The Senior Bowl will take place on Jan. 31, 2026 in Mobile, Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The three seniors are looking to leave their mark on the Vanderbilt football program this upcoming season. Pavia and Stowers both chose to come back for their final season after turning down other opportunities. Pavia reportedly turned down a $4 million NIL offer to stay at Vanderbilt and Stowers decided to forego the 2025 NFL Draft to return to Nashville for one more year.
Capers is one of upperclassmen leaders of the defense entering this season. Capers is coming off a season where he recorded 46 tackles, three sacks and three pass breakups in his third year as a Commodore.
Going into the 2025 season, the three seniors hope to elevate Vanderbilt to the upper echelon class of the SEC. Vanderbilt went 7-6 last season, but this year, the Commodores are looking for more than just going above .500 and a bowl victory.
The quest for the three seniors to help lead Vanderbilt to its goals this year starts a week from today when the ‘Dores take the field against Charleston Southern on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. CT.
